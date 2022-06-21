Nangou House / Hearth Architects

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The project was planned for a single-family house on a site where there is a height difference.

In order to design a site, that is separated by a difference in height, as seamless as possible, we planned a garage at the low position of the site and the house at the high position, and then connected them by one of the large roofs.

The 19m large roof gently covers all of the site and connects inside and outside. Moreover, it makes an attractive three-dimensional space that makes the majority of the height difference.

The three-dimensional space will create a comfortable home where the family can become one under one roof.