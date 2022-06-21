We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Nangou House / Hearth Architects

Nangou House / Hearth Architects

Save this project
Nangou House / Hearth Architects

Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamNangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Facade, Chair, DeckNangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, CountertopNangou House / Hearth Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Koka, Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yuta Yamada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The project was planned for a single-family house on a site where there is a height difference.

In order to design a site, that is separated by a difference in height, as seamless as possible, we planned a garage at the low position of the site and the house at the high position, and then connected them by one of the large roofs.

Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Facade, Chair, Deck
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Image 20 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section and Elevation
Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Yuta Yamada

The 19m large roof gently covers all of the site and connects inside and outside. Moreover, it makes an attractive three-dimensional space that makes the majority of the height difference.

Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Countertop
© Yuta Yamada

The three-dimensional space will create a comfortable home where the family can become one under one roof.

Save this picture!
Nangou House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Yuta Yamada

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hearth Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Nangou House / Hearth Architects" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984011/nangou-house-hearth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream