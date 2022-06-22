Garden House / Container Design

+ 16

Houses • Aioi, Japan Architects: Container Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 257 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2017

Photographs Photographs : Eiji Tomita

Lead Architect : Takanobu Kishimoto

Text description provided by the architects. The site was planned on a hilltop in Aioi City, Hyogo Prefecture. It was originally inhabited by an old Lady whom the client had known since she was a child. The house was a 50-year-old wooden house, with a carefully maintained garden, and was a very quiet and comfortable place.

The location allows the wind to blow from north to south, and the southern view offers a view of the Harimanada Sea. Usually, the existing house and garden were to be demolished and the land cleared. When the owner of the house changes, we will demolish what was there and flatten it to make a new place for living. This process is repeated, but instead of just building a house and creating a place to live, is there any way to create a natural place for people to live?

Trees sprout from the soil and grow, and their branches and leaves grow to provide shade. This is the way to create such a place. So I designed the diagonal columns. The columns support a triangular roof inspired by a former small mountain.

Under the low roof, a pleasant breeze blows from north to south and residents live as if they were living under a tree. On the low roof, you feel like you are looking at the Harimanada Sea from the top of the small mountain. I wanted to create the original landscape of this place by designing this house.