World
  5. Garden House / Container Design

Garden House / Container Design

Garden House / Container Design

Garden House / Container Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeGarden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, ChairGarden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Handrail, BedroomGarden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, Deck+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Aioi, Japan
  • Architects: Container Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  257
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Eiji Tomita
  • Lead Architect : Takanobu Kishimoto
Garden House / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eiji Tomita

Text description provided by the architects. The site was planned on a hilltop in Aioi City, Hyogo Prefecture. It was originally inhabited by an old Lady whom the client had known since she was a child. The house was a 50-year-old wooden house, with a carefully maintained garden, and was a very quiet and comfortable place.

Garden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© Eiji Tomita
Garden House / Container Design - Image 14 of 16
Plans
Garden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Eiji Tomita

The location allows the wind to blow from north to south, and the southern view offers a view of the Harimanada Sea. Usually, the existing house and garden were to be demolished and the land cleared. When the owner of the house changes, we will demolish what was there and flatten it to make a new place for living. This process is repeated, but instead of just building a house and creating a place to live, is there any way to create a natural place for people to live?

Garden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Eiji Tomita
Garden House / Container Design - Image 16 of 16
Elevations
Garden House / Container Design - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Handrail, Bedroom
© Eiji Tomita

Trees sprout from the soil and grow, and their branches and leaves grow to provide shade. This is the way to create such a place. So I designed the diagonal columns. The columns support a triangular roof inspired by a former small mountain.

Garden House / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Eiji Tomita
Garden House / Container Design - Image 13 of 16
Diagrams

Under the low roof, a pleasant breeze blows from north to south and residents live as if they were living under a tree. On the low roof, you feel like you are looking at the Harimanada Sea from the top of the small mountain. I wanted to create the original landscape of this place by designing this house.

Garden House / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Eiji Tomita

Project gallery

About this office
Container Design
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Garden House / Container Design" 22 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984010/garden-house-container-design> ISSN 0719-8884

