Cinere House / After Office

Collaborators : Andesh Tomo, Ardianto Prakoso Rudini

City : Cinere

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Cinere House is a two-story house project located on a sloped and triangular plot of land. It is also located in front of a T-junction. The main building of the house is located on the left and lower part of the site, which is the closest part to the road. The main concept of the house is to create a different approach to the entrance so the house can accommodate guests without disturbing the other house residents. The triangular shape of the house is a pragmatic and simple solution to the tropical climate. The front facade is made more massive to maintain the privacy of residents because the house is located at the T-junction. In return, the openings, particularly the ones on the second floor are faced with the garden on the side of the house.

The spatial quality of the house is slightly different from a usual house. Unlike many Indonesian houses which have the main door, this house doesn’t have the main door. A camouflaged door that looks like a concrete wall serves as the main entrance. It connects the carport and an outdoor corridor that serves as the entrance corridor and a sloping garden. The sloping garden is planted with tall and slim eucalyptus trees. Guests who arrive will be welcomed by a dining room instead of a living room.

The dining room replaces the living room as the center of the house. It connects the exterior, living room, master bedroom, service area, as well as the second floor. The living room is separated from the main building and connected to the dining room by a corridor. The living room is placed on the higher part of the site, almost on the same level as the second floor. Not only a room with a television, but the living room is also an annex that has its own garden and supporting room such as a powder room. This allows the guests to stay up until late without disturbing the other residents in the main building. The living room garden is also planted with tall and slim eucalyptus trees as a continuation of the main garden.