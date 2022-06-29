We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction

Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction

Save this article
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction

Ceramic fragments and figures found at the Neolithic site of Mureybet, in Syria's Middle Euphrates valley, indicate that clay and fire work date back to the 7th millennium BC. This means that dealing with ceramics is one of the oldest activities in human history. More than 9,000 years later, ceramic, and all its derivatives, has become one of the most used materials in construction, being used at different times, from structure to finishes.

Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 2 of 7Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 3 of 7Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 4 of 7Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 5 of 7+ 7

Ceramic is the material that results from the combination of clay, which can have different compositions with metallic and non-metallic materials from the soil, and fire. In addition to its natural malleability while hydrated, when heated to high temperatures, clay gains mechanical strength and becomes a good material for thermal and acoustic insulation – important properties for construction. Presenting chemical similarities, the industry currently comprises five types of ceramic-type materials: glass, advanced ceramics, abrasives, cements and traditional ceramics.

Save this picture!
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 5 of 7
Maruhiro / Yusuke Seki. Imagem © Takumi Ota

Despite their chemical similarities, what we usually call ceramics are traditional ceramic materials, which are based on red or white clay fired at high temperatures. This traditional ceramic is the same one used to make objects and tools thousands of years ago. The use of ceramic as a building material goes back to the Assyrian and Chaldean civilizations, and many of the peoples from different regions of the world have vernacular techniques that involve the use of fired clay.

From the wide access to raw material and the intense use by different societies, ceramic technology was one of the most developed and used from the Industrial Revolution onwards. With technological advances, traditional ceramic is now being used in different ways in construction, always as molded and fired pieces, to meet the needs according to their physical and chemical properties.

Structure

As an element that gives shape to the construction, ceramics can be used to make structural blocks that can be present both in the shallow foundation and in the superstructure, always combined with other materials such as steel and cement mortar. Ceramics can compose what we understand as structural masonry, as ceramic blocks have high strength, being used to build ground floor and medium-sized buildings.

Save this picture!
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 2 of 7
Teletón Children's Rehabilitation Center / Gabinete de Arquitectura. Imagem © Federico Cairoli

Sealing

With the advent of independent structures, such as reinforced concrete and metal structures, ceramics are also used as sealing and subdivision materials. Bricks, tiles and hollow elements are some examples of ceramics used as sealing elements.

Save this picture!
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 6 of 7
Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks. Imagem © Will Boase

Cladding

One of the most common uses of ceramic in construction is as cladding. Whether floor or wall, ceramic cladding performs technical and decorative functions, presenting a layer of enamel on its surface that brings protection and identity to the elements.

Save this picture!
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 4 of 7
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation. Imagem © Weiji Jin

Ware

If, historically, ceramics began to be formed to create utilitarian objects and tools, today's ware is an offshoot of this practice. Tanks, washbasins, toilets, among others, are ceramic pieces that testify to the evolution of domestic architecture and construction techniques.

Save this picture!
Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction - Image 3 of 7
"Elements" by Rem Koolhaas. Imagem © Nico Saieh

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Transforming Clay Into Structure: How Ceramics Are Used in Construction" [Transformando argila em estrutura: como a cerâmica é usada na construção civil] 29 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983978/transforming-clay-into-structure-how-ceramics-are-used-in-construction> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream