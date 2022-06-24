How Can Architecture be Democratic?

Democracy’s essence is the people's self-government and autonomy based on their own rights, and its characteristics are demonstrated in equality and participation. If democracy means a more equitable way of public life in architecture, then, this way of life is dependent on the homogenization of the building's spatial structure, with open, transparent, and functionally diverse public spaces. It is also possible to argue that the birth, maintenance, and demise of democracy all occurred in public space.

The democratic regime of Athens began in the sixth century B.C. The square became a meeting place, a symbol of architecture's democratic politics. Although people's access to assembly has become more widespread and convenient as technology has advanced, the existence of public space in the city remains critical, representing the spatial demands of citizens' public rights beyond the basic conditions of survival and serving an important spiritual function of expressing democracy. So, how architecture be democratic? How can we realize the public nature of architecture?

1. Homogenization of space

Herman Herzberg proposed the concept of spatial equivalence, believing that "spatial organization should not reinforce the hierarchy between people " and that "we can at least avoid emphasizing hierarchy and replace it with a spatial structure that adopts a system of equality." The concept of space equivalence refers to the homogenization of unit space, the elimination of hierarchical divisions of space, and the creation of a fair and objective spatial environment, which is undeniably representative of democratic politics. By dissolving the volume, boundary, and scale, homogenization of space can eliminate the hierarchical difference of space and achieve space equality.

The volume of the Longyan Workers' Cultural Palace is reduced by elevating the first floor and "hollowing out" the superstructure. The first-floor elevation returns the space to the city and the street, transforming it into a "square" for the public to visit on a daily basis. The entire volume of the upper part is broken up by a large number of semi-outdoor spaces in the form of terraces of various scales and positions, which serve as a communication hub for the workers as well as an extension of the indoor functions. The upper terrace mirrors the lower elevated level, which is linked by various paths to create a continuous and equal space.

To create a large span of open space, the Flower House Station employs a structural system of core volume + space grid. People's applicability is not limited by the fixed building boundary due to the integration of indoor-outdoor space. The three-dimensional flow line distorts the level relationship. Staircases are used to connect platforms of varying heights, giving visitors a free choice of touring routes from top to bottom and from inside to outside.

The courtyard design of the Dongyuan Qianxun community center breaks away from the traditional large volume design of public buildings, creating a human scale and a kind of pro-people space atmosphere. Through alternately stacked shear walls, continuous wall enclosures and "open" wall connections are designed to create a flowing courtyard-like space. The combination of small volumes dissolves the scale and creates a highly approachable community architecture.

2. Openness of the form

The concept of public space visibility is then visually perceived as easy to see and reach urban space, providing evidence of how citizens can participate, shape, and construct public life. The visibility of public space on urban streets reflects citizens' right to participate in democratic spaces. Lowering access conditions and "opening" public spaces to a welcoming stance are crucial parts of achieving urban inclusion.

The Pocket Plaza in lane 309 sits in the middle of Yongjia Road. The public space is designed as a small square enclosed by open corridors. The ground of the square is 0.5m higher than Yongjia road, providing a sense of territory and an interestingly elevated view of the cityscape. The red plaza floor tiles were chosen to provide a contrast with the green steel columns, giving the plaza a more casual daily atmosphere while also improving its visibility.

After the library was finished, the large staircase became a popular spot for Water Street residents to relax and socialize on a daily basis. The staircase connects the indoor reading space to the outdoor public square, and the large roof above the staircase emphasizes the space's existence as an extension of the library's internal space. During the day, it serves as Water Street's public living room, and on weekends, the town government shows open-air movies here, and residents gather to form a community public cinema with the urban library as the backdrop.

Chengdu Yulin East Road Community and Wuhou District Federation of the Disabled commissioned Yulin Alley to create a community disability-friendly space, encouraging people with disabilities to get out of their homes and expand their circle of life. We hope that everyone will be able to easily participate in social activities. Inspired by Japanese "engawa" and Chinese "beauty lean on (chair-back balustrade)," a portion of the outdoor space is raised to form a seat, creating a new enclosed, open space.

3. Humanization of functions

The democratic public space is open to all and allows for various cultural expressions by individuals and groups. Consider the various needs of different groups in the space and respect individual differences to strengthen the public nature of the space. Weakening the architecture and strengthening the human experience brings democratic, just, and equal spatial qualities to the space, which is part of the humanized expression of the architectural function.

The courtyard-centered spatial layout strategy is used for the Qinchang Village Town Hall, with the volumes broken up into three small houses staggered on three sides of the site to reinforce the street façade. The courtyard's multifunctional outdoor space also serves as a gathering place for villagers of various ages to socialize and participate in activities, complementing, balancing, and enriching the ritualistic courtyard of the west courtyard.

The East Trade Warehouse Urban Renewal Project's warehouses #2 and #4 are those that were actually finished. #2 warehouse is transformed into a community library, with the traditional reading room replaced by a park-like model based on the greenhouse concept. #4 warehouse has been transformed into a marketing and exhibition center, with gardening techniques used to enhance and enrich the greenhouse experience. The two completed warehouses are linked and transformed into a more than 200-meter-long community center, which serves as the bottom view of a civic park. The rustic industrial heritage, such as the old warehouse, is designed and processed to provide a common outlet for the identity of various social groups.

Borderless Community of Zi Ni Twelve Portals / FEI Architects

The two-story, 6.9-meter-high factory space is comprised of seven different patterns of houses. The "boundaryless space" designed here for the occupants' boundaryless lives completely defies convention; you can hold a painting exhibition in the living room, work in the garden, meet in the bathroom, and so on. The borderless community formed by the boundary-breaking and definition-breaking spaces allows users to immerse themselves in a brain-opening spatial experience that stimulates imagination and creativity.

