Good Measure Café / We Are Humble

Client : Close Quarters Hospitality

City : Carlton

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled into the tapestry of old and new that make up this iconic street. A history-laden building will be the home to Good Measure. The building previously housed Bosari Cycles, a Lygon St mainstay for 80 odd years.

A venue that can take you from day to night, Good Measure will peak your interest as you walk down the street but still settle in comfortably in its surroundings. We used the ceiling to play with light and create two distinct spaces in one room.

Towards the front, a high, airy space at the window is the perfect spot for you to sit with your morning coffee. Come back later in the day and settle into the more intimate space around the bar for a cocktail. The bar is a blank canvas, it serves as a backdrop for the team to do their magic. We’ve designed a simple timber grid immersed in a rich layer of color to give the guys a framework to do anything they want.