World
Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopGood Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsGood Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Shelving, BeamGood Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Table+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Carlton, Australia
  • Architects: We Are Humble
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aaron Puls
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dulux, American Oak, La Marzocco, Metz Tiles, Steve Edwards Furniture, Wood & Wedge
  • Builders : Jimmy Timber
Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Aaron Puls

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled into the tapestry of old and new that make up this iconic street. A history-laden building will be the home to Good Measure. The building previously housed Bosari Cycles, a Lygon St mainstay for 80 odd years.

Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Aaron Puls
Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Shelving, Beam
© Aaron Puls

A venue that can take you from day to night, Good Measure will peak your interest as you walk down the street but still settle in comfortably in its surroundings. We used the ceiling to play with light and create two distinct spaces in one room.

Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Sink, Countertop
© Aaron Puls
Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Countertop
© Aaron Puls

Towards the front, a high, airy space at the window is the perfect spot for you to sit with your morning coffee. Come back later in the day and settle into the more intimate space around the bar for a cocktail. The bar is a blank canvas, it serves as a backdrop for the team to do their magic. We’ve designed a simple timber grid immersed in a rich layer of color to give the guys a framework to do anything they want.

Good Measure Café / We Are Humble - Interior Photography, Table
© Aaron Puls

Project location

Address:193 Lygon St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
We Are Humble
Cite: "Good Measure Café / We Are Humble" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983936/good-measure-cafe-we-are-humble> ISSN 0719-8884

