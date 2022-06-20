We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. GP Building / OA+

GP Building / OA+

Save this project
GP Building / OA+

GP Building / OA+ - Exterior PhotographyGP Building / OA+ - Exterior PhotographyGP Building / OA+ - Interior PhotographyGP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography+ 36

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings, Sustainability
  • Architects: OA+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  989
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cerchas y Concreto, DECORCERAMICA, El Anticuario de la Construcción
  • Lead Architect : Danny Rozo
  • {:Area=>"Area", :Architects=>"Architects", :Interior Designers=>"Interior Designers", :Designers=>"Designers", :Landscape Architects=>"Landscape Architects", :Engineers=>"Engineers", :Artists=>"Artists", :Location=>"Location", :Year=>"Project Year", :Project Year=>"Project Year", :Photographs=>"Photographs", :Competition=>"Competition", :Award=>"Award", :Project Name=>"Project Name", :Credits=>"Credits", :M2=>"M2", :From=>"From", :Until=>"Until", :Title=>"Title", :Type=>"Type", :Website=>"Website", :Organizers=>"Organizers", :Registration Deadline=>"Registration Deadline", :Submission Deadline=>"Submission Deadline", :Venue=>"Venue", :Address=>"Address", :Price=>"Price", :Country Restrictions=>"Country Restrictions", :Isbn=>"Isbn", :Author=>"Author", :Publisher=>"Publisher", :Publication Year=>"Publication Year", :Binding=>"Binding", :Language=>"Language"} : Nicolas Martinez
  • Architect In Charge : Juan Diego Carvajal
  • Interior Architecture : Susana Arroyave
  • Structure Design : Estudio Estructural
  • Landscape Design Architect : URRETA Arquitectura del Paisaje
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. GP Building is located in the traditional La Aguacatala neighborhood of the city of Medellin, a few meters from the river, surrounded by low-density projects. La Aguacatala, originally conceived as a neighborhood of single-family homes, has been transformed into a sector for institutional use and services. GP Building pays special attention to this, and its architecture, without denying its institutional status, is a response to its surroundings, it is the reinterpretation of those forms of living, of the domestic in its built form. In its facades we find brick, concrete, and metal; The relationship between the masonry and the domestic is intentional and arises from the need to rescue traditional construction systems typical of the city. Medellín is a brick-colored city.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Image 31 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Interior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The project is developed on a site with party walls in three of its facades, the most sensible thing is to separate them from their adjoining neighbors and take advantage of the views inside. It is from this architectural strategy that the project is made up of a series of interlocking volumes, displaced in the plan to build planters; vegetation is the fourth material, its contribution is intangible and it is rational to recognize the tropics that constitute its environment.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Interior Photography
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Image 28 of 36
Plan - 5th Floor
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Interior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The programmatic distribution is logical: a first floor where the lobby is located and spaces for common use such as the auditorium and recreation patios for the staff, the program consisting of private offices is developed in higher levels, and use of the highest level in a rooftop mode; being located in the lower part of the valley and taking advantage of its status as a high-rise project, the terrace becomes a viewpoint of the city, the landscape of Medellin is its geography.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The architecture of the tropics is characterized by the generation of spaces of transition and the bioclimatic strategies of the project are nourished by this. Sunlight is addressed with metal sunshades and vegetation, cross ventilation is achieved with open plan spaces, and energy use is provided by solar panels located on the roof. The project is understood as an element located at 1490 meters above sea level.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Inside, we find a project that seeks to reinterpret institutional architecture. The layout of conventional offices goes against the teachings that the pandemic left us, we are digital nomads; living and exercising are inseparable terms, therefore, the interior design of the GP Building is a construction as a whole, seeking to be welcoming and domestic: terracotta colors, noble materials and giving a leading value to its metal structure, its scenic value is recognized, while giving meaning to its condition as a techno-constructed element. The building seeks to be efficient in the constructive, programmatic, and social aspects.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

With simple geometries and traditional construction, without pretending to be more than a new reading of the domestic, GP Building is the result of reinterpreting heritage, being critical of its forms, and building a temporary validity of a society in transition, transhumant, and in constant transformation.

Save this picture!
GP Building / OA+ - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OA+
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainability
Cite: "GP Building / OA+" [Edificio GP / OA+] 20 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983924/gp-building-oa-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream