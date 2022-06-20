We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, ArcadeKeep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, ArcadeKeep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Windows, CountertopKeep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Interior Design
Munich, Germany
  • Architects: Martino Hutz Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  HAY, SONOS, La Marzocco, Rhino, Vray
  • Lamps : HAY
  • Ceiling Manufactures : Leo Bau
  • Entrance Door : Die Huber Schreiner
  • City : Munich
  • Country : Germany
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s vision was a vegan ice cream shop using only bananas which are too old for sale but just perfect for ice cream. The shop is located in the side wing of Sendliner Tor and a central pedestrian area. However due to its small shopfront pedestrians needed to be attracted and the shop needed to draw attention. The exiting entrance door was replaced with a tree wing door to fully open and to melt the interior with the exterior.

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Windows, Countertop
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Image 16 of 20
Pikto 01
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Countertop
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture

The existing arched door served as an inspiration to use the forced perspective following the principle of Palazzo Spada by Architect Francesco Borromini built in 1635. The forced perspective creates an optical illusion and plays with the customer’s perception. The cone-shaped vault extends from the exiting arched entrance. The other two arches counter and frame the room like one big brush stroke.

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture

The broom finish texture emphasizes the vaults and creates directionality to become the main unifying design element.The furniture has a clean, longitudinal layout that divides the space into a customer- and serving-area. All vertical surfaces are made out of oak wood. The Counter is movable for the possibility of direct street vending.

Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Image 14 of 20
Section A-A
Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arcade
Courtesy of Martino Hutz Architecture

Martino Hutz Architecture
Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignGermany
Cite: "Keep Banana Ice Cream Shop / Martino Hutz Architecture" 20 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983883/keep-banana-ice-cream-shop-martino-hutz-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

