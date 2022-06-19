The Tokyo Toilet / SAMURAI

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

Creative Director : Kashiwa Sato

Architect : Yoshihiro Saito

Art Director : Ko Ishikawa

Architect & Constructor : Daiwa House Industry

Client : The Nippon Foundation

City : Shibuya City

Country : Japan

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

Text description provided by the architects. As part of “THE TOKYO TOILET” Project, Kashiwa led the spatial design of a new restroom located outside the west entrance of Ebisu Station, as well as the pictograms used in all the restrooms designed for this project. Ebisu Station is a transfer station for the JR and metro lines. Its west exit is the location for the bus terminal and taxi stand, making it a popular meet-up spot and an area of heavy pedestrian traffic. This restroom was designed to be a recognizable landmark outside the exit that brings a bright and refreshing atmosphere to the area while remaining unobtrusive to daily commuters.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

The “pure white toilet” design depicts the cleanliness that is expected of toilets by consolidating all its components to the colour white. The square building that contains four individual stalls is made from white aluminum louver that gives off a light and airy impression. This design manages to promote security from both outside and inside the restroom by allowing appropriate levels of visibility into the restroom while making sure to maintain the privacy of users in the stalls.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

The objective of THE TOKYO TOILET Project is to contribute to a society of cleanliness, security, harmony, and acceptance of diversity. Taking these ideals into his own hands, Kashiwa designed this public restroom as a landmark outside of the station to align with the natural standards of a public restroom and to show a new way of life. THE TOKYO TOILET Project was produced by Nippon Foundation. Restrooms are an important part of Japan’s world-class ‘omotenashi’ culture. However, many public restrooms go unused by people because the restrooms are dark, dirty, smelly, and scary.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation. Image © Satoshi Nagare

With the cooperation of the Shibuya Ward, this project aims to construct appealing restroom facilities across various locations in Shibuya Ward that everyone, regardless of age, gender, or handicaps, can comfortably use. In the 17 planned locations, each restroom is designed by one of 16 different world-renowned architects and designers. Using the power of design and creativity of these skilled individuals, this ground-breaking project is gaining notice for its endeavours to challenge and address the social issues revolving around today’s public restrooms.