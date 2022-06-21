We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects

Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects

Save this project
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anton Gorlenko

Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePrewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePrewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardPrewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Interior Photography, Windows+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Horsham, United Kingdom
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anton Gorlenko

Text description provided by the architects. Exploring what it is to give structures a new purpose, t-sa have completed a façade and common space project in Horsham, West Sussex. The client asked for a reimagined future for an old flour mill and office building set to create 59 new apartments. Awarded by invited competition, the commission was to design a façade for the conversion and to enhance the site through economic design and careful consideration of the public and shared spaces.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anton Gorlenko
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anton Gorlenko

The site is approached from the south over the River Arun and the north from the higher vantage point of the town center. The site’s visibility and recognition change seasonally, and distant glimpses of its roofs are caught through trees. The mill sits proudly on a busy intersection with retail surroundings. The office building adjoined, with its imposing horizontal slabs and band glazing, sat at odds with the host mill.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography
© Anton Gorlenko
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Anton Gorlenko

A market town, Horsham town center is characterized by the steep roofs and dormers (the Carfax, market square) and the London plane-lined streets of 17th, 18th, and 19th-century housing. Nearby areas that were formerly industrious with numerous mills or occupied by artisan cottages are now predominantly offices, large retail premises, and mixed-use developments. To re-establish the structures in the townscape, a vertical rhythm was applied with a formal composition of openings and materiality, fracturing the overwhelming horizontality and association to the open plan function.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Image 27 of 32
Elevation

A new rigor was instilled by inserting a set number of window proportions and facade details. The new language of the façade and roof-scape characterizes the residential purpose, evokes notable local characteristics, and speaks simultaneously to a universal language of proportion and order. A subtle and muted color and material palette are employed. Tactility is emphasized through simplification by painting the existing brick, exposing the concrete banding, introducing larch cladding, and subtle relief between planes.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Anton Gorlenko
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Anton Gorlenko
Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Anton Gorlenko

The integrity of the old flour mill façade is restored by removing the 1980s structural glazing and reinstating modest window proportions. Pre-treated timber cladding infills the large glazing bands, referencing intricate local detailing. Breaking the dominance of the cantilevers, wrap-around balconies, Juliet balconies, expressed rainwater pipes, and render details around larger windows bring tactile sensitivities – relating this building to its past and future.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Anton Gorlenko

t-sa were also asked to design the common areas, the spaces connecting the public realm with the private domain of the home. Often neglected, the client sought a distinctive design for these in-between spaces, showing the same spirit of generosity to the lobbies, staircases, corridors, and connecting walkways. t-sa continued the language of verticality, rhythm, and tactility to these spaces. The careful use of terrazzo tile and walnut joinery evokes warmth and elegance.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Interior Photography
© Paolo Emilio Pisano

A floor-scape marks journeys, thresholds, and transition spaces and an awareness of the individual and the communal simultaneously. Horsham’s many open spaces and pedestrian routes have places to pause, sit and take in the environs. The same spirit was carried through to enrich the public realm of Prewetts Mill through planting, seating, and lighting, which buffer the site’s edges with the River Arun and the surrounding streets.

Save this picture!
Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Anton Gorlenko

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Horsham, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Takero Shimazaki Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Prewetts Mill Apartments / Takero Shimazaki Architects" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983853/prewetts-mill-apartments-takero-shimazaki-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream