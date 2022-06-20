We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA

Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA

Save this project
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior PhotographyWasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior PhotographyWasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior PhotographyWasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
  • Architects: Alsar Atelier, SCA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  52
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Photoshop, Primadera
  • {:Area=>"Area", :Architects=>"Architects", :Interior Designers=>"Interior Designers", :Designers=>"Designers", :Landscape Architects=>"Landscape Architects", :Engineers=>"Engineers", :Artists=>"Artists", :Location=>"Location", :Year=>"Project Year", :Project Year=>"Project Year", :Photographs=>"Photographs", :Competition=>"Competition", :Award=>"Award", :Project Name=>"Project Name", :Credits=>"Credits", :M2=>"M2", :From=>"From", :Until=>"Until", :Title=>"Title", :Type=>"Type", :Website=>"Website", :Organizers=>"Organizers", :Registration Deadline=>"Registration Deadline", :Submission Deadline=>"Submission Deadline", :Venue=>"Venue", :Address=>"Address", :Price=>"Price", :Country Restrictions=>"Country Restrictions", :Isbn=>"Isbn", :Author=>"Author", :Publisher=>"Publisher", :Publication Year=>"Publication Year", :Binding=>"Binding", :Language=>"Language"} : Sociedad Colombiana de Arquitectos
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. Ephemeral architecture has infinite opportunities for the creation of conscious interventions that have a positive impact on society and the environment. Unfortunately, in contemporary society, ephemeral architecture is mainly used for trade fairs, leaving this architectural typology as a negative symptom of global consumerism.

Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

The Wasteland Pavillion, set up at the Interzzum 2020 trade fair, is born from the following question: How can architects design sustainable ephemeral architecture for short-term events and trade shows?

Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Diez Veinte Estudio

The design proposes to answer this question by analyzing the wood industry as a starting point. Despite being an economic sector that has adapted well to the new sustainability trends, the mass production of wood is one of the industries that generates large amounts of waste annually.

Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

The Wasteland Pavillion is an experimental architectural exercise that upcycles materials that are usually considered waste. The design manages to demonstrate that, through rigorous design, the ordinary connotation of residual materials can be transformed into sustainable examples of ephemeral architecture.

Through the use of, MDP RH panels, bark, sawdust, and plastic waste, an innovative design that invites the user to interact with residual materials is rendered.

Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio
Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

The exercise seeks to inspire other designers to be more aware in the choice of compositional materials while designing temporary interventions to prevent ephemeral architecture from contaminating our planet further.

Save this picture!
Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography
© Diez Veinte Estudio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SCA
Office
Alsar Atelier
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilion
Cite: "Wasteland Pavilion / Alsar Atelier + SCA" [Pabellón Wasteland / Alsar Atelier + SCA] 20 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983825/wasteland-pavilion-alsar-atelier-plus-sca> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream