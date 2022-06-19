We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Image 1 of 34
© Tomáš Souček

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHouse With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Image 3 of 34House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows, Handrail, ColumnHouse With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Table, Windows+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Malešov, Czech Republic
  • Principal Architect : Lenka Míková
  • Collaborators : Matyáš Cígler, Zuzana Krejčířová
  • City : Malešov
  • Country : Czech Republic
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Tomáš Souček

Text description provided by the architects. House that observes, maybe mystifies. Nevertheless, it fulfills the wish of its owner to get a functional yet inspiring space despite a limited budget. And also the aim of the architects is to create a house with inner complexity, and outer simplicity, contemporary yet reflecting its vernacular context.

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Image 3 of 34
© Tomáš Souček
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography
© Tomáš Souček

The project started as a reconstruction of an old house with a barn, but with a technical state that required its demolition. We kept the new house almost in the same place as the existing one, set on a slope under an access road and oriented against it to the south. Our primary aim was to reflect the local vernacular setting, which meant actually a longer proportion and bigger volume, although the brief and limited budget asked for less.

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Tomáš Souček
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Image 26 of 34
Ground Floor Plan

The project resolves this by inserting empty spaces within the defined volume. The insulated interior extends to a covered terrace, an important part of the brief, under a single roof. The terrace opens up to the roof structure and through a large round opening in the gable wall which gives the house an abstract face, generosity, and intimacy.

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Table, Glass
© Tomáš Souček
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows, Handrail, Column
© Tomáš Souček
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Table
© Tomáš Souček

The terrace continues along with the house as a covered doorstep, providing shading and a visual extension of the interior thanks to a long glazed wall. The interior stays restricted both in size and standards, but spatially rich thanks to views, reflections, and openings.

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Tomáš Souček
House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Tomáš Souček

Layout and material solutions play with a concept of layering, each zone with distinct materiality, with an inserted room in the open ground floor with a fireplace and wooden floor, as the most intimate zone. The corridor along the glazed wall opens up to the edge of the attic and brings there an indirect light and a visual contact between the two floors. Despite the house seeming quite large from the outside, it stays relatively small and compact inside – which suits the owners, a family with two small kids that wish to spend time together and close to nature in their second home.

House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomáš Souček

Project gallery

Lenka Míková architekti
"House With a Hole / Lenka Míková architekti" 19 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

