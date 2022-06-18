We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti

C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior PhotographyC’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Windows, BedroomC’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows, BeamC’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Turin, Italy
  • Architects: R3architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marco Popescu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bolon, Dott. Gallina, Matteo Brioni
  • Lead Architect : Gian Nicola Ricci
  • Contractors : AMIC Costruzioni
More SpecsLess Specs
C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography
© Marco Popescu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the main floor of a mid-nineteenth-century building, the apartment was made up of a series of very fragmented rooms created over the course of different eras. The project aimed to recover some surviving elements of the original layout.

C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Marco Popescu
C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Marco Popescu

The main goal was to solve the difficult relationship between the functions of contemporary living and the historical pre-existence. The large masonry vault of 5.5m x 8.5m has been completely freed from a series of false ceilings that have stratified over time, leaving some frescoed parts exposed.

C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Marco Popescu
C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Image 15 of 15
C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Marco Popescu

The living area and the sleeping area are separated by a simple translucent polycarbonate partition that allows seeing the entire closed volume of the apartment in one fell swoop. The door frames were aligned according to the ancient distribution scheme of the house, emphasizing the old way of passage from one room to another without the use of corridors. All the service functions have been placed in a functional volume, lowered compared to the vault. It contains the entrance to the house, the bathroom, the kitchen, and the walk-in closet.

C’era Una Volta Apartment / R3architetti - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Bedroom, Closet, Beam
© Marco Popescu

The service volume is presented as a pure white architectural element, in contrast to the opulence and liveliness of the ceiling fresco. Ancient and contemporary are related, by contrast, each element represents the period of the client to which it belongs. For this reason, all the elements enclosed within the volume such as the bathroom and the kitchen are characterized by rigid minimalism.

R3architetti
