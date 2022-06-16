We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Patio, Deck, CourtyardParkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Chair, BeamParkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, WindowsParkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Anthony Basheer

Text description provided by the architects. Taking cues from the adjacent 1880’s Villas – form, scale, setbacks, roof profiles – a simple, contemporary palette of complementary materials and finishes was introduced. House and garden were orchestrated to reflect the owner’s generosity of spirit, modern taste, dynamic family lifestyle, and desire to engage with their suburban community.

Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Patio, Deck, Courtyard
© Anthony Basheer
Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Image 29 of 33
Plan - Roof
Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Anthony Basheer

The two gabled pavilions sit perpendicular to one another, pulled apart and inflected to create interstitial spaces between that provide veiled views in and out whilst creating pockets for the surrounding landscape to infiltrate and break down the mass of the house.

Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Anthony Basheer
Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Sink
© Anthony Basheer

The main living pavilion embraces the gabled roof form with a portal steel frame allowing the roof form to continue internally. Tasmanian oak ceiling linings add warmth and scale whilst the textured oak battens give a rhythm to the spaces, enhancing the sense of perspective that is directed to the garden to the south.

Parkside Residence / Ashley Halliday - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Patio, Beam
© Anthony Basheer

Ashley Halliday
