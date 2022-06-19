We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

Light House / RISE Design Studio

Light House / RISE Design Studio

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows, BeamLight House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, BeamLight House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, GlassLight House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: RISE Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  151
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Henry Woide
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aston Matthews, Maxlight, Solus Ceramics, CBC Design & Build, Decor Tadelakt, File Under Pop, Liam Dryden, Rise, The Concrete Flooring Contractors
  • Director : Sean Ronnie HIll
  • Architect : RISE Design Studio
  • Interiors : RISE Design Studio
  • Contractor : CBC Design Build
  • Structural Engineer : Car Ltd
  • Landscape Design : RISE Design Studio
  • City : London
  • Country : United Kingdom
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. RISE Design Studio has refurbished and extended a tired Victorian terrace house in South London, creating a floorplan that flows with gradients of light for a professional couple. The project name speaks to the changing nature of light in each zone of the home. The rear suntrap kitchen with large glazed skylights, garden window, and patio doors is the bright, social heart of the home. The clients can retreat to the darker, cozy snug, and the center of the ground floor plan, or enjoy softer light in the front sitting room or upstairs rooms, designed for rest or working from home.

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Henry Woide
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Henry Woide
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Proposed ground floor
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Image 27 of 28
Section - Proposed

The clients, George Cotter, a lawyer, and Kristie Malivindi, a design director, found RISE Design Studio while researching architectural precedents and immediately connected with the studio's approach to light, materials, sustainability, and craftsmanship. The brief, which was originally to create a side return extension and modernize the kitchen, developed as RISE Design Studio guided the clients through refurbishment ideas of the upper floors, alongside advice on how to incorporate environmentally-conscious assets.

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Henry Woide
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Henry Woide

The project reconnects the kitchen, previously a small separate galley at the rear, to the rest of the house to mark a new space for entertaining and socializing. RISE Design Studio excavated almost a meter down to create a generous volume in the new kitchen and emphasize the abundant natural light from the up-and-over-glazing. Original brick walls have been retained and restored, adding to the Brooklyn-inspired industrial palette of steel, porcelain, concrete, and timber. Thermally-broken steel and glass doors lead out to the landscaped garden, also designed by RISE.

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Table, Chair, Beam
© Henry Woide
Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Windows
© Henry Woide

Upstairs, RISE Design Studio carefully rearranged the first and second-floor plans to maintain the property’s three-bedroom listing while enhancing the function of each room, and the flow of the plan. The clients’ brief included a large master bathroom and utility which now stands where a small bedroom once was, consequently RISE added a dormer extension to house an extra guest suite and home office. RISE Design Studio’s signature approach to the sensitive use of materials and the environment is felt throughout the house.

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed
© Henry Woide

The bespoke oak and porcelain kitchen, custom steel display cabinet, handmade oak balustrade, and bathroom cabinetry all embody the studio’s rigorous approach to tailored spaces that meet a high environmental standard. RISE Design Studio guided the clients through adding photovoltaic solar panels to the roof, a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system, thermally-broken steel glazing, and sealing the home for airtightness.

Light House / RISE Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Windows, Lighting, Chair
© Henry Woide

