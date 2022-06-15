We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking, Grocery Store
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  Area: 5423
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs :Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. Elisabethlaan 214-216 is a former Minerva garage with an adjacent director's house, located just outside the Antwerp ring road. After a long period of partial vacancy and temporary leasing, new life was breathed into the site. A supermarket, parking, and an accompanying logistics zone were integrated into the former warehouse. The director's house with the studio was converted into a local shop with a top-floor flat.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Image 3 of 18
© Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lucid

The front building of the former garage was in a poor condition and was not suitable for the functioning of the supermarket and its car park. The volume was demolished and replaced by a double greenhouse. However, the garage was kept within the façade height of the flanking symmetrical side buildings. Out of respect for the symmetry of these two side buildings, the new construction volume was also conceived symmetrically: it creates a new entrance volume and a new face for the site.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography
© Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Lucid

The left-hand section of the glasshouse consists of access for motor vehicles to the car park with the logistics area behind it, on the one hand, and separate access for cyclists, on the other. The right-hand section of the conservatory forms the new entrance hall for visitors to both the local shop and the supermarket.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Image 8 of 18
© Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Image 17 of 18
Section

The existing truss structure and dividing walls of the adjoining gardens were completely renovated and reinforced where necessary. The supermarket was insulated on the inside to minimize the visual impact on the outside. In addition, a maximum visual and formal connection was sought with the typical buildings in both the inner area and the existing residential environment.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Steel
© Lucid
Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lucid

This is why an architecture that is atypical of a supermarket was chosen so that optimal integration into the surrounding buildings could be guaranteed.

Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten - Interior Photography
© Lucid

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Berchem, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium

B-architecten
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreBelgium
Cite: "Elisabethlaan Conversion / B-architecten" 15 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983665/elisabethlaan-conversion-b-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

