Sky Bridge 721 / TAROS NOVA

+ 45

Bridge Length : 721 m

Height Above Ground : 95 m

Weight Of Bridge : 234 t

Clients : Horský Resort Dolní Morava

Investor : SNĚŽNÍK, a.s.

Constructions : TAROS NOVA

Design Architects : TAROS NOVA

City : Dolní Morava

Country : Czech Republic

Save this picture! Courtesy of Horské Středisko Dolní Morava

Text description provided by the architects. TAROS NOVA a.s. has completed for its client the Horský resort Dolní Morava, the longest suspension bridge in the world, which opened its gate in the Czech Republic. The Dolní Morava Mountain Resort decided to bring a unique experience to its visitors. The suspension bridge with the aptly titled Sky Bridge 721 crosses a valley 95 meters above the ground and is 721 meters long.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Horské Středisko Dolní Morava

Another big challenge for TAROS NOVA a.s., which its team nodded to and decided to tackle. It was a long-distance run with occasional sprints from initial design, through design to completion of construction. Professionalism, precision, and hard work to the top of the list. How else to describe the more than 100 bridge variants, the countless structural analyses and calculations, the demanding coordination of design, production, logistics, and finally the construction itself.

After two years of effort, Sky Bridge 721 opens an unprecedented path between heaven and earth. With a length of 721 meters, it takes the lead and becomes the longest suspension footbridge in the world. It offers visitors enchanting views surrounded by pure nature in the Králský Sněžník mountains. Sky Bridge 721 gives visitors a feeling they cannot experience anywhere else. It takes a bit of courage to step onto the bridge, because, at the highest point above the landscape, visitors find themselves 95 meters above the ground.

More than a link between two mountain ridges. The suspension bridge is located just a few meters from the Trail in the Clouds and spans the valley of the Mlýnský Potok from the Slamník mountain ridge to the Chlum ridge. You can get on it at an altitude of 1,125 meters above sea level and get off at 1,135 meters above sea level. The bridge is a unique technology project in the Czech Republic. After crossing the valley on the other side of the bridge, all visitors have a unique opportunity to get to know the local nature and history.

Therefore, in cooperation with the LESY ČR (Forests of the Czech Republic), the municipality of Dolní Morava, and the Museum of Czechoslovak Fortifications from 1935-to 38, an original and educational trail "Bridge of Time" with augmented reality elements was created. The uniquely designed game with 10 educational panels touches on the topics of nature protection and especially movement in it, history and life story of a particular family from Dolní Morava against the background of the events of our republic from 1935 to the present.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Horské Středisko Dolní Morava

An integral part of the game is the light fortification object at the beginning of the game (the so-called digger „řopík“), from which you continue along a 2 km long marked route with educational panels. In order to complete the game, it is necessary to own a now common smartphone and have access to the internet. Educational panels with tasks are arranged thematically and in time so that after nearly an hour's easy walk along the marked trails, each visitor is brought back to the present. That is, to the starting point at the Slaměnka hut.