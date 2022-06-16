Roca House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

+ 18

Project Team : Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Alice Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Bárbara Novais, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire. Estagiários: Lucas Moreira, Sávio de Oliveira, Gustavo Monteiro

Communication : Diana Penna e Tamiris Bibbó

Text description provided by the architects. How could someone live near an immense and majestic mountain and not pay homage to it, or never mind its size and shape?

We know that that ground holds energy, mineral strength, mysteries, and depths. The Roca House is inspired by the relief of the Curral Range, a symbol of the city of Belo Horizonte, an ancestral witness to our lives. The walls of the house sometimes shut themselves, blind and austere, and sometimes open, incorporating views of the distance.

The house invites the morning sun, but also protects itself from the gaze of the surroundings. In its central garden, the remote nature of the big mountain and the intimate nature of the family’s living spaces meet.

Below, the technical and service areas are located; above, we can find the intimate spaces; and on the main level we can enjoy its largest dimensions: inside / outside / living / coexisting / leisure/greenery/everything integrated.