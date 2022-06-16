We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Roca House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Roca House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Roca House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

© Jomar Bragança

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Project Team : Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Alice Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Bárbara Novais, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire. Estagiários: Lucas Moreira, Sávio de Oliveira, Gustavo Monteiro
  • Communication : Diana Penna e Tamiris Bibbó
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. How could someone live near an immense and majestic mountain and not pay homage to it, or never mind its size and shape? 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

We know that that ground holds energy, mineral strength, mysteries, and depths. The Roca House is inspired by the relief of the Curral Range, a symbol of the city of Belo Horizonte, an ancestral witness to our lives. The walls of the house sometimes shut themselves, blind and austere, and sometimes open, incorporating views of the distance.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The house invites the morning sun, but also protects itself from the gaze of the surroundings. In its central garden, the remote nature of the big mountain and the intimate nature of the family’s living spaces meet. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Below, the technical and service areas are located; above, we can find the intimate spaces; and on the main level we can enjoy its largest dimensions: inside / outside / living / coexisting / leisure/greenery/everything integrated.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

