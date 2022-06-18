Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta

+ 23

Temporary Installations • Architects: Victoria Jolly Arquitecta

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 30 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Benjamín Santander

Lead Architect : Victoria Jolly Mujica

Collaborating Architect And Planimetric Drawing : Jorge Morales

Collaborator Architect : Benjamín Santander, Jean Araya

Text description provided by the architects. Marga, digging inside is a site-specific site located in the Cultural Park of Valparaíso. It was about mounting a sunken sphere; a half-earth, half-stone shelter made up of 16 concrete pieces that together form a single shell balanced in an excavation.

These shells were designed and built with textile forms to receive concrete, a material that begins its life as a wet and plastic fluid, etching the texture of its molds on its surface. After two years of research, the piece now occupies the open space of the park, like an invitation to visit it.