Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta

Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Exterior Photography
© Benjamín Santander

Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Exterior Photography, WindowsInstallation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Exterior PhotographyInstallation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Interior PhotographyInstallation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 10 of 23+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
  • Collaborating Architect And Planimetric Drawing : Jorge Morales
  • Collaborator Architect : Benjamín Santander, Jean Araya
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Exterior Photography
© Benjamín Santander

Text description provided by the architects. Marga, digging inside is a site-specific site located in the Cultural Park of Valparaíso. It was about mounting a sunken sphere; a half-earth, half-stone shelter made up of 16 concrete pieces that together form a single shell balanced in an excavation.

Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Benjamín Santander
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 15 of 23
Isometric
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 16 of 23
Isometric
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 17 of 23
Isometric
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 10 of 23
© Benjamín Santander
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 11 of 23
© Benjamín Santander
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 12 of 23
© Benjamín Santander

These shells were designed and built with textile forms to receive concrete, a material that begins its life as a wet and plastic fluid, etching the texture of its molds on its surface. After two years of research, the piece now occupies the open space of the park, like an invitation to visit it.

Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Interior Photography
© Benjamín Santander
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 18 of 23
Planta y sección
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 19 of 23
Detalles
Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta - Image 21 of 23
Detail

Cite: "Installation Marga / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta" [Instalación Marga cavar adentro / Victoria Jolly Arquitecta] 18 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983544/installation-marga-victoria-jolly-arquitecta> ISSN 0719-8884

