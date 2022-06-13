We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Shibuya City, Japan
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This project was started when James Freeman, the founder of Blue Bottle Coffee, gave me the offer after a long time. This development began in response to the fact that the face-to-face customer service was becoming increasingly difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and measures for indirect customer service were needed. The design was inspired by the image of a beehive.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, Chair
© Takumi Ota
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Image 19 of 21
Plan
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Image 20 of 21
Sections AA and BB
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Until recently, it was important to always place the counter in front of the entrance to welcome people, but unfortunately, it is no longer feasible. Now, the key is how to convey the warmth in an indirect way. We decided to basically use wood to create a mechanism that softly glows in response to the opening and closing of the door, and covered the surface with acrylic which was frosted to let the glow gently seep out.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

The resulting "locker-style sales fixture" is now available at the front of the store, where you can order and buy drinks from a dedicated drink ordering terminal, and you may need to wait a little. But soon, you will be able to order remotely with a mobile app and buy a delicious cup of coffee with no time to wait. This fixture will be used more widely in combination with such seamless sales methods.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Pop Up Cafe Shibuya / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Address: 2-chōme-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0002, Japan

Schemata Architects
