How to Get the Most Out of Maximalism

Save this picture! Loft buro’s Hayloft interior combines various textures, materials, finishes and styles that attack the senses. Image © Andrey Avdeenko

A tricky style to achieve, maximalism is as unique to each user as their own personality. Get it wrong and it’s easy to feel exposed and unfulfilled.

Home interiors are a useful outlet for the style-conscious to present themselves to others in the way they want to be seen, from employing the most opulent fabrics and colors to housing exotic, curated treasures and showcasing the latest tech innovations. For those with the confidence to present themselves as they truly are, however, the personalized comfort of maximalism awaits.