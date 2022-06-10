We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Small Scale, Other Structures
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Baraldi, FV SA , IMYCSA GROUP , Il Rivestimento , Luhmann Aberturas , MG Arquitectura del Mueble, Roca Argentina , SON Muebles , Texón SRL
  • Lead Architect : Pablo Gagliardo
  • Collaborators : Sebastián Larpin, Lucía Galfione, Denise Fernandez, Cecilia Alianak
  • Work Execution : Obring S.A
  • Calculation Of Structures : Orengo y Asociados
  • City : Rosario
  • Country : Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. La Nave is a multipurpose pavilion located on a property of more than 7 hectares belonging to the RJG Group, a company linked to civil works, architecture, and agricultural development, in the city of Pérez.

La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa

A compact building located in the heart of a small forest around a lake was designed, seeking minimal intervention in the place. A mirrored volume emerges from the vegetation to blend into the trees. The construction is present but seeks to disappear reflecting the landscape around it and replicating the seasons of the year and the passage of time.

La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa

A thin slab of reinforced concrete floats on the mirrored box and protects the volume, generating, in turn, an expansion gallery that doubles the surface of use.

La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo - Image 20 of 20
Section and elevations
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa

When the windows of the closed volume open, the interior, which in contrast to the coldness of the mirrors, is entirely covered in wood, connects its entire length with the gallery, forming a single large space.

La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa

Project location

Av Las Palmeras y El Zorzal s/n, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
Concrete

