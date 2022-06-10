La Nave Pavilion / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

-
Architects: Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Ramiro Sosa
-
Manufacturers : Baraldi, FV SA , IMYCSA GROUP , Il Rivestimento , Luhmann Aberturas , MG Arquitectura del Mueble, Roca Argentina , SON Muebles , Texón SRL
-
Lead Architect : Pablo Gagliardo
- Collaborators : Sebastián Larpin, Lucía Galfione, Denise Fernandez, Cecilia Alianak
- Work Execution : Obring S.A
- Calculation Of Structures : Orengo y Asociados
- City : Rosario
- Country : Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. La Nave is a multipurpose pavilion located on a property of more than 7 hectares belonging to the RJG Group, a company linked to civil works, architecture, and agricultural development, in the city of Pérez.
A compact building located in the heart of a small forest around a lake was designed, seeking minimal intervention in the place. A mirrored volume emerges from the vegetation to blend into the trees. The construction is present but seeks to disappear reflecting the landscape around it and replicating the seasons of the year and the passage of time.
A thin slab of reinforced concrete floats on the mirrored box and protects the volume, generating, in turn, an expansion gallery that doubles the surface of use.
When the windows of the closed volume open, the interior, which in contrast to the coldness of the mirrors, is entirely covered in wood, connects its entire length with the gallery, forming a single large space.