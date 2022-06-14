A Deep Dive into Architecture: SCI-Arc's Design Immersion Days (DID)

Choosing a career as soon as we leave high school can be somewhat challenging and even tormenting. Although it has been said that in the future it will be common to change careers or have various overlapping jobs, the fear of making the "wrong" choice causes many soon-to-be graduates to lose sleep. Having a good overview of what each profession entails is important to understand whether or not it is a good fit, especially in creative areas or newer and more dynamic professions. Architecture, for example, is a career that is well known for covering several areas - from mathematics to art history - but also for requiring many hours of dedication, critical thinking and mastery of computational tools. To give prospective students a taste of the experience of being an architect or an architecture student, Design Immersion Days (DID) is a four-week immersive summer program for future high school graduates to experience the world of design and architecture.

Developed by the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-ARC) in Los Angeles, California, the main purpose of the course is to inspire curiosity about the world of design, introduce basic knowledge and critical thinking skills and familiarize students with the architecture and culture of Los Angeles design.

Participants will explore the different ways to see, think and create that are essential to anyone interested in pursuing a career in architecture or design. Throughout the program, students and possible future architects are exposed to design challenges and modes of production at all scales, from analog physical buildings and traditional design to various forms of digital experiences - augmented reality, 3D modeling, 3D printing and much more. Simulating a university architectural studio experience, students will participate in individual discussions and group work, as well as give presentations to juries made up of instructors and colleagues, receiving guidance and feedback that help stimulate an interest in the design process.

The DID curriculum is built to articulate projects in three different formats and scales, from analog models to digital rendering, presenting scenarios in which students are challenged to think analytically, use different tools and imagine non-traditional design approaches. Through projects emphasizing visual studies, and a design and portfolio construction laboratory, students are exposed to a series of essential skills to explore, discover, describe and produce design work.

Guidance is also offered to improve visual vocabulary through techniques and tools that include free-hand sketch, mechanical and computational design, providing participants with the resources to show their ideas and explore the possibilities of the profession.

In addition, there are weekly portfolio workshops that introduce layout design and material formatting strategies. These are an integral part of DID, equipping students with knowledge and tools to present their body of work in an attractive and clear way, which can become an important asset when applying to an architecture and design school.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DID finally relaunched as a four-week face-to-face program for the summer of 2022. It presents architecture as a lively, social and collaborative experience that captures the real collective spirit of the course.

