  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. California House / Gluck+

California House / Gluck+

California House / Gluck+

California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairCalifornia House / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography, WindowsCalifornia House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Deck, PatioCalifornia House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
Los Angeles, United States
  • Lead Architects And Builder : GLUCK+
  • Gluck+ Architecture And Construction Team : Austin Anderson, Ross Galloway, Peter Gluck, Narin Hagopian, ,Matt Harmon, Gonzalo Moran
  • Expeditor : Kimberlina Whettam and Associates
  • City : Los Angeles
  • Country : United States
California House / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu

Text description provided by the architects. The site is spectacular, a steep north-facing hillside with unobstructed views of the mountains beyond and a 180- degree panorama from the Hollywood sign in the east to the Burbank airport in the west. Building on this site, long considered unbuildable, presented two challenges: first, to minimize the impact of the house on the landscape, and second, to create a sufficient flat area to be comfortable for outdoor activities.

California House / Gluck+ - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Upper floor
California House / Gluck+ - Image 25 of 30
Plan - Lower floor

The solution bifurcates the building, each half with its distinct tectonic and programmatic function. The lower floor is carved into the hill and with its expanse of green roof, it creates a strong ground plane, or bench, in the steeply sloping land. Bedrooms, bathrooms, storage, media room, and other family and utility spaces are arrayed along the hillside. This section, though large, is meant to be essentially invisible.

California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu
California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu
California House / Gluck+ - Image 27 of 30
Section

This invisibility contrasts with the strong sculptural form that the house presents to the viewer. A glass-sided pavilion creates a loft-like space for the communal activities of living, cooking, dining, entertaining, and so on. Everything here is configured to maintain the simplicity and openness of the space. Kitchen and spatial divisions never touch the ceiling so that it seems to float above on independent steel supports. Three solid wood-faced “boxes” (the only interruption in the glass) contain “messy” program elements, including closets, fireplace, TV screen, pantry, kitchen office, and powder room, maintaining the integrity of the large space.

California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Table, Chair, Sink
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu
California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu

Like a vast parasol, the roof of the house is a rectangle with upturned edges that extend well beyond the footprint of the rectangular pavilion. The roof is twisted in relation to the glass rectangle, making it seem to float and creating shade in and outside the house. Depending on the time of day or season of the year, at one corner or another, there is always either shade or sunlight to be found.

California House / Gluck+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu

The house takes full advantage of its hillside location and meets California’s exacting energy requirements. Over half the house is buried into the hillside to passively cool and heat the house. Large glass sliders on the upper level open on all sides for cross-ventilation, such that the house rarely requires mechanical air conditioning even at the height of summer. Solar panels hidden on the upturned roof produce more electricity than the house uses and a large cistern captures rainwater for landscape irrigation. Borrowed light also fills the heart of the lower level through the open stair leading down to the family media lounge and through ground skylights at the end of the primary suite corridor and bath.

California House / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Here and Now Agency – Paul Vu

GLUCK+
GlassSteel

