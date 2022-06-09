We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc.

Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc.

Save this project
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc.

Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, ForestKurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, CountertopKurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Lighting, Beam, Chair+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Factory
Yamanakako, Japan
  • Design Team : Taishi Uehara, Emiko Ishibashi, Abiles Matias, Kota Nakaie, Li Haozhe
  • City : Yamanakako
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim

Text description provided by the architects. A factory for a fragrance company in a forest near Lake Yamanaka. The site has a fine view of Mt. Fuji and our client required a café, shop, and guest rooms not only a factory function with a garden for enjoying the mountain view. The company creates daily fragrance products with the concept of nature, friendly integrated into human life and they hoped to create the building as “a friendly symbol” which attracts local people’s gathering.

Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Image 32 of 35
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim

We translated the required functions into five different sizes of boxes to avoid the typical feeling of a big factory volume and shifted them in both plan and section like a matryoshka doll. The shifted composition allows having the mountain views from all rooms so that we could put picture windows in gaps between the boxes.

Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, Countertop
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Image 35 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim

The windows are in random proportions according to room function and show a different way of framing the mountain views. The five boxes have deep eaves facing Mt. Fuji. So, visitors encounter the series of the upward roof with sensitive wood rafters as a “Sense of welcome “at first. A garden for the playground, for growing herbs, is connected to the buildings by a zigzag terrace.

Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim

For the interior, visitors experience that the space scale becomes bigger in accordance with the depth of the building. Our basic interior design theme is simpleness and tranquility as a reflection of the company’s concept in order to enjoy the change of natural light and the mountain’s appearance moment by moment. Structural plywood walls supporting the roofs are exposed and painted in blue-green which is the company’s color making soft contrast with the orange-colored eave back. The space color of the 2nd floor is toned down and darker for a relaxed guest room atmosphere with a cozy furniture setting.

Save this picture!
Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc. - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Masao Nishikawa, Light Publicity & Aim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yamanaka, Yamanakako, Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi 401-0501, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ALA Inc.
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryJapan
Cite: "Kurashi No Kaori Atelier in Lake Yamanaka / ALA Inc." 09 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983416/kurashi-no-kaori-atelier-in-lake-yamanaka-ala-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream