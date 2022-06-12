We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  4. Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García

+ 45

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hospital, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Badajoz,
  • Client : Diputación de Badajoz
  • Team : Mariló Sánchez, Javier Fernández, Ignacio Hornillos, Sofía Romeo, Cristina Lorenzo, Adrián Paterna, Fernando Benito Fernández
  • Installations : Aro Consultores, Enrique García-Margallo
  • Structures : Juan Pedro Cortés
  • City : Badajoz
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch
© Roland Halbe

 “A building as a city.” 

Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, Arcade, Column, Courtyard
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Image 35 of 45
Previous floor plan - Ground floor
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Image 37 of 45
Proyect floor plan - Ground floor
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Arcade, Column, Arch
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Column, Arcade, Arch
© Roland Halbe

Our proposal is based on the understanding of the old Hospital building as an urban space that is able to hold the city’s activity inside. Corridors become streets and courtyards become squares, creating a unique space. All relevant heritage elements and spaces are reclaimed for this purpose.

Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Image 42 of 45
Proyect - Sections and ground floor
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Arch, Column
© Roland Halbe

The intervention allows the Hospital of San Sebastian to adapt itself to the needs of a contemporary public building, whilst preserving all those elements of historical value that characterize the refurbished construction. The original facades and volumes are preserved entirely. In the interior areas, the existing volumes of the vaulted rooms are recovered; unnecessary compartments are avoided and all suspended ceilings are removed. All the interior partitions -doors and windows-, the vertical communication cores, and the scattered toilets are eliminated, freeing the floor plan from the modifications added over time.

Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Column, Arcade, Arch
© Roland Halbe
Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Roland Halbe

The ground floor is conceived as a large urban interchange hub, a space returned to the city. The rectangular premises, which are set around the courtyards, allow ease of use, generating a dynamic fabric in which both gourmet market uses and multi-purpose spaces emerge.

Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Arch
© Roland Halbe

Project location

Address:Badajoz, Provincia de Badajoz, España

José María Sánchez García
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehospitalPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuse
Cite: "Recovery of the Old Hospital of San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García" [Recuperación del Antiguo Hospital de San Sebastián / José María Sánchez García] 12 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983391/recovery-of-the-old-hospital-of-san-sebastian-jose-maria-sanchez-garcia> ISSN 0719-8884

