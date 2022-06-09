We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Gray Niva Pool House / GAuthier Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Swimming Pool, Sustainability
Accord, United States
  • Architects: GAuthier Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Naho Kubota
  • Lead Architects : Douglas Gauthier
  • Project Team : Mel Agosto, Randy Armas, Michael Hoehn, Christopher Tomasetti, Ziyue Wang
  • City : Accord
  • Country : United States
© Naho Kubota

Text description provided by the architects. The Gray Niva Pool House is a year-round play, swim, exercise, and recreational sanctuary built in Accord, NY. While technically a natatorium (a structure built around – not adjacent to – a pool, Gray Niva really functions as both an indoor and outdoor pool.

© Naho Kubota

The pool and surrounding space feel inviting in winter or summer and are used throughout the year. Gracious openings, in the form of two large elliptical skylights and a south-facing, wall-sized glass door, bring the sky and earth in, integrating the interior space holistically with the landscape. In the colder months, the pool and deck are enclosed and enjoy light via the skylights and glass wall. In the warmer months, the south wall opens and extends the deck outside to create an indoor/outdoor solarium.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

In addition to the south deck, there is an east-facing terrace with a teak-covered wall, bench seating and a steel wood-burning grill. The directionally angled roof provides shade throughout the day and expands the view outwards and over the aerated pond on the property. Additionally, there is a bathroom and changing area, double interior showers, a bar space, and an equipment room for the controls and pool toys.

© Naho Kubota
Plan

The natatorium was designed and built with dedication to green design and maintenance. The base of this is a geothermal hydronic system and a reclaiming hydronic dehumidifying system that both heat and cools the space and the pool itself. Other details help maintain a small footprint: the openings and roof are specifically oriented to utilize the seasonal angles of the sun and take advantage of or minimize light and heat; airflow is maximized through strategic cross-ventilation, and the super-insulated walls and roof ensure optimal temperature retention.

© Naho Kubota

Project location

Address:Accord, New York 12404, United States

GAuthier Architects
Cite: "Gray Niva Pool House / GAuthier Architects" 09 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983378/gray-niva-pool-house-gauthier-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

