We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINA Win First Place in Czech Republic's Terezin Ghetto Museum Competition

Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINA Win First Place in Czech Republic's Terezin Ghetto Museum Competition

Save this article
Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINA Win First Place in Czech Republic's Terezin Ghetto Museum Competition

Steven Holl Architects, in collaboration with Marcela Steinbachová and SKUPINA Studio, have won first place in the international competition of the Terezín Ghetto Museum in Czech Republic. Founded in 1780 as a military fortress, Terezín served as a Jewish Ghetto during World War II where an estimated 33,000 people died. The existing Terezín Ghetto Museum honors individuals who have lost their lives with a new design that is set to serve as a memorial of hope and light.

Courtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINACourtesy of Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINACourtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)+ 20

Chosen among 22 international teams, the winning design, dubbed Tower of Light, is a contemplative space that offers visitors an immersive experience of spectral light phenomena from daylight. The light is refracted into a spectrum of colors, resembling the "colors of humanity", which also glow at night as a "beacon through the darkness". 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)
Courtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)

The Tower of Light is a hopeful new presence in the center of Terezín, towering above the surrounding buildings toward the sky. The design also includes a renovation of the existing museum, an exhibition space, new parks, green spaces surrounding the site, updated parking, and a new information center. 

Related Article

Lighting Design in Architecture: A Conversation with Hervé Descottes and Steven Holl

The project is a nod to “Moon Landscape,” a drawing made by Petr Ginz. Born in Prague on February 1, 1928, Ginz was deported to the Terezín concentration camp where he made this imaginative drawing of Earth from the moon. In 1944, Ginz was deported to Auschwitz and was gassed to death at the age of sixteen. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)
Courtesy of Obrazek.org (Michal Nohejl)

The design team includes Veronika Tichá, Jan Mojka, Marie Harigelová, Michael Haddy, Talya Polat, Obrazek.org + Michal Nohejlas associate architects, David Korecký as exhibition concept designer, Vladimir Pavlovič as construction consultant, and Jan Sulzer and Lada Veselá as landscape designers. 

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. " Steven Holl Architects and SKUPINA Win First Place in Czech Republic's Terezin Ghetto Museum Competition" 06 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983162/steven-holl-architects-and-skupina-win-first-place-in-czech-republics-terezin-ghetto-museum-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream