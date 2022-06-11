We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, CoastTriana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, CoastTriana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior PhotographyTriana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Coast+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Bridges
Spain
  • Architects: FVAI
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Milena Villalba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Alvipre, El Puerto Estructuras Metálicas, Impregna, Novatilu
  • Lead Architects : Francisco Valiente
  • Clients : Ayuntamiento de Xàbia
  • Country : Spain
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Coast
Text description provided by the architects. The new Triana's Bridge is located in the continuity of the Mediterranean Avenue of Javea (Alicante), which runs along the seaside. FVAI has made an effort of minimalism and respect for the natural context, placing the structural beams at the center of the deck, hidden by two-and-a-half meters of cantilever sidewalks. The complexity of this project lies in the definition of a very simple structure that is discreetly and elegantly related to the landscape and the existing promenade.

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Coast
A slender structure with two prestressed concrete box girders has been proposed. Reinforced concrete was chosen since it reduces the bridge’s maintenance and ensures durability in coastal environments. The new road connection had to be reopened in the shortest possible time. For this reason, micropile foundations and precast structures were employed. The wooden sidewalks are both a bike path and a pedestrian crossing. Moreover, the wooden decking defines a system of sidewalks that raises above the road and maintains the continuity of the promenade along the seaside. The pedestrian route continues outside the bridge following the promenade that leads to the marina.

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Coast
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Coast
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Image 21 of 21
Axo
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Image 18 of 21
Section
Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography
The gap between the sidewalk and the concrete structure is visually reinforced by the design of the railings. These stainless steel railings seek visual slenderness and calm integration. The barriers that separate vehicles and pedestrians incorporate the lighting system inside the handrails. Four new lampposts, located three meters away from the edge of the bridge, have been installed in the transition towards the new infrastructure. It was sought to carry out a work in which only a few details operate, giving priority to pedestrians over vehicles and discreetly arising the nautical spirit at the border between the city and the sea.

Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
Project gallery

About this office
FVAI
