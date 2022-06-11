Triana Bridge in Xàbia / FVAI

+ 21

Bridges • Spain Architects: FVAI

Year : 2021

Photographs : Milena Villalba

Lead Architects : Francisco Valiente

Lead Architects : Francisco Valiente

Clients : Ayuntamiento de Xàbia

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The new Triana's Bridge is located in the continuity of the Mediterranean Avenue of Javea (Alicante), which runs along the seaside. FVAI has made an effort of minimalism and respect for the natural context, placing the structural beams at the center of the deck, hidden by two-and-a-half meters of cantilever sidewalks. The complexity of this project lies in the definition of a very simple structure that is discreetly and elegantly related to the landscape and the existing promenade.

A slender structure with two prestressed concrete box girders has been proposed. Reinforced concrete was chosen since it reduces the bridge’s maintenance and ensures durability in coastal environments. The new road connection had to be reopened in the shortest possible time. For this reason, micropile foundations and precast structures were employed. The wooden sidewalks are both a bike path and a pedestrian crossing. Moreover, the wooden decking defines a system of sidewalks that raises above the road and maintains the continuity of the promenade along the seaside. The pedestrian route continues outside the bridge following the promenade that leads to the marina.

The gap between the sidewalk and the concrete structure is visually reinforced by the design of the railings. These stainless steel railings seek visual slenderness and calm integration. The barriers that separate vehicles and pedestrians incorporate the lighting system inside the handrails. Four new lampposts, located three meters away from the edge of the bridge, have been installed in the transition towards the new infrastructure. It was sought to carry out a work in which only a few details operate, giving priority to pedestrians over vehicles and discreetly arising the nautical spirit at the border between the city and the sea.