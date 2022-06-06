We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati

Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati

Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Ituzaingó, Argentina
  Design Collaborators : Héctor Fernandez Renati, Gimena Caffo
  City : Ituzaingó
  Country : Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. Rita is No. 2 in a series of organic houses, such as Chloé, Borja, and Filippa. All with the same objective, to develop an exercise that lies in materializing and repeating a set of project operations that in the studio we call "Housing Manifesto".
- Internal courtyard
- Crossed lighting and ventilation
- Spatial relations
- Railing furniture
- Indigenous materials
- Architectural Tour
- Access to the roof

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The land has 2,500 m and is located in a private condominium on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The site where aged trees predominate was respected in its entirety for the location of the house.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
First Floor
First Floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The axis of the work is an internal patio surrounded by ramps that connect covered spaces with other semi-covered ones, generating a fluid transition route between the spaces that are inhabited.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The house was implanted at the bottom of the land, to receive sun throughout the day. We decided to invert the traditional decision-making by locating the private program on the ground floor and the social program on the upper floor. We characterize the rooms with a private, calm, and sealed space, which gives the sensation of being inserted in a forest. While the living room is raised to be at the height of the treetops and generates cross ventilation and lighting throughout the day, allowing access from this space to the entire house.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Elevation 1
Elevation 1
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Elevation 2
Elevation 2
© Javier Agustín Rojas
On the second level, there is a study with independent access and a room for guests, culminating the tour. The construction is stripped and lacks pretentious materials, all the luxury is given by the nature that surrounds it. Predominate among the materials used: concrete, brick, and wood.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
