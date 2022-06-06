Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati

+ 21

Design Collaborators : Héctor Fernandez Renati, Gimena Caffo

City : Ituzaingó

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Rita is No. 2 in a series of organic houses, such as Chloé, Borja, and Filippa. All with the same objective, to develop an exercise that lies in materializing and repeating a set of project operations that in the studio we call "Housing Manifesto".

- Internal courtyard

- Crossed lighting and ventilation

- Spatial relations

- Railing furniture

- Indigenous materials

- Architectural Tour

- Access to the roof

The land has 2,500 m and is located in a private condominium on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The site where aged trees predominate was respected in its entirety for the location of the house.

The axis of the work is an internal patio surrounded by ramps that connect covered spaces with other semi-covered ones, generating a fluid transition route between the spaces that are inhabited.

The house was implanted at the bottom of the land, to receive sun throughout the day. We decided to invert the traditional decision-making by locating the private program on the ground floor and the social program on the upper floor. We characterize the rooms with a private, calm, and sealed space, which gives the sensation of being inserted in a forest. While the living room is raised to be at the height of the treetops and generates cross ventilation and lighting throughout the day, allowing access from this space to the entire house.

On the second level, there is a study with independent access and a room for guests, culminating the tour. The construction is stripped and lacks pretentious materials, all the luxury is given by the nature that surrounds it. Predominate among the materials used: concrete, brick, and wood.