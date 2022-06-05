We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. A Pergola Opens to the Fields / Bona fide taller

A Pergola Opens to the Fields / Bona fide taller

Save this project
A Pergola Opens to the Fields / Bona fide taller
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Other Structures
  • Architects: Bona fide taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7535 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oleh Kardash Horlay
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Exagres
  • Lead Architect : Alejandro Martínez del Río
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Text description provided by the architects. A pergola opens to the fields.

Save this picture!
Sketch 05
Sketch 05

There is a balcony of rod mesh and jasmine at the end of St.Peter street, above the medlar plantation. On one side lies the walls of the Gothic Palace garden, a settling point from where the village of Sot de Ferrer grew, in the province of Castellon, Spain.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

On the other side, a path gently slopes down to the remains of the old washhouse. New stairs provide access and sitting –surprisingly, it is still in use by a few neighbors of age-.

Save this picture!
Pergola and gazebo design
Pergola and gazebo design
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Sketch 02
Sketch 02

The concrete wall allows for a small plaza open to the fields and the trees that follow the stream of the river. One can sit on its edge and refresh their feet in the main irrigation ditch, as it always carries water.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
Sketch 03
Sketch 03
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

The pergola gathers all the space under its curved vault, soon to be covered by Virginia creeper vine, red in Autumn.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Designed by Bona Fide Taller completely by hand from early sketches to final construction drawings, the project is materialized after a competition organized by the administration of the region to regenerate urban space by promoting the use of ceramic.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bona fide taller
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceOtherOther Structures
Cite: "A Pergola Opens to the Fields / Bona fide taller" [Una pérgola abierta a la huerta / Bona fide taller] 05 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983049/a-pergola-opens-to-the-fields-bona-fide-taller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream