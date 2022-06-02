Chapel Extension to Bromma Church / OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Architect : Emma Lindegård, Carmen Izquierdo, Arvid Forsberg, Filip Mesko, Linnéa Olmarken

Engineer : Pilutaq Larsen, Olle Norrman

Landscape Architect : Maria Paju

Textile : Katarina Evans

Metal Forging : Lundgrens Smide Bromma

City : Stockholm

Country : Sweden

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Text description provided by the architects. Bromma Church is one of the oldest buildings in Stockholm. Many additions have been made since its inaugural shape in the 12th century.

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

The latest is an extension of a new chapel combined with measures to increase the accessibility in the older parts of the church.

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Visually the new chapel is subordinate to the nave in expression and form. It links to addition from the 1960s while leaving the north rustic stone wall of the medieval church untouched.

Save this picture! © Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Its copper roof binds it together with the rest of the building's different extensions. The interior merges between old and new, creating new connections between inside and outside. A contemporary yet timeless space for prayer and contemplation.