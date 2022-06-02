Chapel Extension to Bromma Church / OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer

-
Architects: OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer
- Area : 50 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
-
Manufacturers : Hallindens Granit, Naturstenskompaniet, Slite Stenhuggeri
-
Lead Architects : Karolina Keyzer
- Architect : Emma Lindegård, Carmen Izquierdo, Arvid Forsberg, Filip Mesko, Linnéa Olmarken
- Engineer : Pilutaq Larsen, Olle Norrman
- Landscape Architect : Maria Paju
- Textile : Katarina Evans
- Metal Forging : Lundgrens Smide Bromma
- City : Stockholm
- Country : Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Bromma Church is one of the oldest buildings in Stockholm. Many additions have been made since its inaugural shape in the 12th century.
The latest is an extension of a new chapel combined with measures to increase the accessibility in the older parts of the church.
Visually the new chapel is subordinate to the nave in expression and form. It links to addition from the 1960s while leaving the north rustic stone wall of the medieval church untouched.
Its copper roof binds it together with the rest of the building's different extensions. The interior merges between old and new, creating new connections between inside and outside. A contemporary yet timeless space for prayer and contemplation.