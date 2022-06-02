We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Sweden
  Chapel Extension to Bromma Church / OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer

Chapel Extension to Bromma Church / OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer

Chapel Extension to Bromma Church / OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer

© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel, Extension
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer
  Area: 50
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hallindens Granit, Naturstenskompaniet, Slite Stenhuggeri
  • Lead Architects : Karolina Keyzer
  • Architect : Emma Lindegård, Carmen Izquierdo, Arvid Forsberg, Filip Mesko, Linnéa Olmarken
  • Engineer : Pilutaq Larsen, Olle Norrman
  • Landscape Architect : Maria Paju
  • Textile : Katarina Evans
  • Metal Forging : Lundgrens Smide Bromma
  • City : Stockholm
  • Country : Sweden
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Text description provided by the architects. Bromma Church is one of the oldest buildings in Stockholm. Many additions have been made since its inaugural shape in the 12th century.

© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
Plan
Plan

The latest is an extension of a new chapel combined with measures to increase the accessibility in the older parts of the church.

© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Visually the new chapel is subordinate to the nave in expression and form. It links to addition from the 1960s while leaving the north rustic stone wall of the medieval church untouched.

© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Its copper roof binds it together with the rest of the building's different extensions. The interior merges between old and new, creating new connections between inside and outside. A contemporary yet timeless space for prayer and contemplation.

© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele
© Teodor Losman Nädele & Hugo Losman Nädele

Project location

Address: Bromma, Stockholm, Sweden

OKK+ Office Karolina Keyzer
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelRefurbishmentExtensionSweden
