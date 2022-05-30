Biophilic Office / Andyrahman Architect

+ 27

Offices, Office Buildings • Sidoarjo, Indonesia
Architects: Andyrahman Architect

Area: 274 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Mansyur Hasan

Manufacturers: BYO Living, Bamboo Pacet, MRH, Mortar Utama

Architect In Charge: Andy Rahman

Builder: Griya Karya Mandiri

City: Sidoarjo

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Andyrahman architect's office located in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia now has a new concept and appearance as a biophilic office. This biophilic office is based on biophilic architecture, an architectural design that provides people with a healthier and happier place to live and work, which evokes a love for life and minimizes stress levels by integrating design with nature. The biophilic design concept will be able to improve the quality of life and quality of work for the team who work hard in this office, physically, mentally and behaviorally, so that they feel more comfortable. Thus, their work results and productivity are also getting better and more optimal.

The workspace on the ground floor of this office is made open and oriented to a green garden whose position is quite strategic, namely in the middle. There are many different types of plants, from grasses to shrubs and hardwood trees with many leaves that help absorb carbon dioxide from the environment, creating a cool microclimate. Another essential element in biophilic architecture is water. The middle garden is given a water pond filled with Koi fish. The water in this pool can circulate appropriately with the help of a pump that drains the water back and makes a gurgling sound. The sound of gurgling water makes the atmosphere more natural.

On the second floor of this office, a biophilic architectural design was made by combining elements of nature and local traditions. The local tradition is Nusantara weaving, resulting from collaboration with the local material industry. A wall made of woven bamboo becomes a "breathing wall," which can enter air and light from the outside between the plaits.

These walls are open, both real and metaphorical. In real terms, the woven walls can be opened or closed as needed. When opened, the walls seem to have no boundaries and are not isolated from the surrounding environment, as if they are in an open space. Metaphorically it is open to outsiders because the space on the second floor is also a communal space that can be a place for meetings, discussions, or collaborations with other parties outside Andyrahman architect; it can even be used by other parties who want to hold events such as workshops, training and others.

In contrast to the ground floor, which mainly uses "woven bricks," on this second floor, Andyrahman architect thoroughly explores woven bamboo and rattan materials to prove that local materials, ancient materials that are outdated, can be used more trendy in contemporary architectural designs. The top floor is the “third place”, which is a place other than home and work. The shape is like an open square gazebo with a sky roof, used for sitting, hanging out, relaxing, or chatting. It is a healing place for employees and interns at Andyrahman architect to unwind after working all day while drinking tea or coffee. More importantly, this place is for finding new ideas and inspiration!