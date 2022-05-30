We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Indonesia
  5. Biophilic Office / Andyrahman Architect

Biophilic Office / Andyrahman Architect

Save this project
Biophilic Office / Andyrahman Architect

© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Sidoarjo, Indonesia
  • Architects: Andyrahman Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  274
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mansyur Hasan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BYO Living, Bamboo Pacet, MRH, Mortar Utama
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Text description provided by the architects. Andyrahman architect's office located in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia now has a new concept and appearance as a biophilic office. This biophilic office is based on biophilic architecture, an architectural design that provides people with a healthier and happier place to live and work, which evokes a love for life and minimizes stress levels by integrating design with nature. The biophilic design concept will be able to improve the quality of life and quality of work for the team who work hard in this office, physically, mentally and behaviorally, so that they feel more comfortable. Thus, their work results and productivity are also getting better and more optimal.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

The workspace on the ground floor of this office is made open and oriented to a green garden whose position is quite strategic, namely in the middle. There are many different types of plants, from grasses to shrubs and hardwood trees with many leaves that help absorb carbon dioxide from the environment, creating a cool microclimate. Another essential element in biophilic architecture is water. The middle garden is given a water pond filled with Koi fish. The water in this pool can circulate appropriately with the help of a pump that drains the water back and makes a gurgling sound. The sound of gurgling water makes the atmosphere more natural.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

On the second floor of this office, a biophilic architectural design was made by combining elements of nature and local traditions. The local tradition is Nusantara weaving, resulting from collaboration with the local material industry. A wall made of woven bamboo becomes a "breathing wall," which can enter air and light from the outside between the plaits.

Save this picture!
Axonometry Greenery
Axonometry Greenery

These walls are open, both real and metaphorical. In real terms, the woven walls can be opened or closed as needed. When opened, the walls seem to have no boundaries and are not isolated from the surrounding environment, as if they are in an open space. Metaphorically it is open to outsiders because the space on the second floor is also a communal space that can be a place for meetings, discussions, or collaborations with other parties outside Andyrahman architect; it can even be used by other parties who want to hold events such as workshops, training and others.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

In contrast to the ground floor, which mainly uses "woven bricks," on this second floor,  Andyrahman architect thoroughly explores woven bamboo and rattan materials to prove that local materials, ancient materials that are outdated, can be used more trendy in contemporary architectural designs. The top floor is the “third place”, which is a place other than home and work. The shape is like an open square gazebo with a sky roof, used for sitting, hanging out, relaxing, or chatting. It is a healing place for employees and interns at Andyrahman architect to unwind after working all day while drinking tea or coffee. More importantly, this place is for finding new ideas and inspiration!

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sidoarjo, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Andyrahman Architect
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsIndonesia
Cite: "Biophilic Office / Andyrahman Architect" 30 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982765/biophilic-office-andyrahman-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream