We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Inner Garden Villa / 123DV

Inner Garden Villa / 123DV

Save this project
Inner Garden Villa / 123DV

© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: 123DV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Schuco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. This 1400 m2 high-end freestanding villa in Tehran is built against a mountainside, with a garden that is raised 17 meters above street level. The facade is clad with natural travertine stone: a famous high-quality local product collected from the Iranian mountains. The wish of the owners to park their cars underground, resulted in a 20-meter-long tunnel below the garden, leading towards the parking underneath the villa.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The villa has 2 underground floors and 2 floors above ground. The lowest floor is at the southern street level, with a tunnel leading to the parking garage. Visitors enter the villa via stairs or elevator and a walk through the garden.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Inspired by the traditional Persian architecture - mainly the configuration of the courtyard houses and their microclimatic effect - a glazing inner garden with a retractable roof is positioned in the core of the villa, providing the building with enough daylight and fresh air on every floor. The glass panes around the inner garden guarantee that sufficient light is brought into the swimming pool area located at level -1.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

A second insulated sliding roof protects the house from hot summers when temperatures can reach over 40 degrees Celsius. Similar to the courtyard houses, the inner garden functions as an intimate private space with a pleasant micro-climate.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Sun and Air Diagram
Sun and Air Diagram

Purity and hygiene were very important themes during the design development, which have been considered in the detailing of the design, to facilitate cleaning and to ensure a fixed sequence of successive spaces in the wellness area (entering a corridor, then a changing room, then entering the showers) before entering the swimming pool. The special lighting makes the ceiling above the pool look like a twinkling starry sky. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
123DV
Office

Products

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Inner Garden Villa / 123DV" 29 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982706/inner-garden-villa-123dv> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream