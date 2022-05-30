We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Villa Kirk / SPOL Architects

Villa Kirk / SPOL Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Houses
Denmark
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Vila Kirk is a hedonistic space for exhibition, play, leisure, receiving, and entertaining guests. The client challenged us to combine a Bat Cave with a melted Salvador Watch, raw concrete, and Scandinavian simplicity of clean and open spaces full of daylight.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The underground exhibition hall, the open ground floor, and the raised multimedia room have distinctly different uses that blend in a continuous spatial experience, accelerated by the smooth concrete curves and the large Skyframe windows.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The double-height basement exhibition cave connects to the ground floor which fills the exhibition space with daylight. The continuous concrete floor turns wide staircase and lifts the space from the basement to the ground floor.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Section
Section
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The open ground floor for exercise is an extension of the outside forest. The garage is hidden behind a 10m wide hydraulic hangar gate that opens and reveals the full house from the garage.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Intimated spaces and spa are screened behind soft undulating Oak walls. A white spiral staircase hanging from above protrudes the wooden wall. Enter it and you enter Kubrick’s Space Odyssey, a completely bright white multimedia room. Suspended at half-height between inside and outside.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Stairs and doors owe their identity to references from the owner’s collection of classic sports cars. The space is minimal in its material use, with only a few raw materials, the concrete, steel, glass, and wood become the backdrop for the exhibition space.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Due to the complex geometry and continuous forms of the basement we worked with the concrete engineers to develop a seamless project that could be cast in one concrete pour. The roof slab is propped up by eight 8cm steel tubes that blend in behind the windows.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Project gallery

