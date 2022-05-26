We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sigurd Larsen and Tech Start-up Raus are Launching New Eco-Friendly Cabins in the German Forests

Sigurd Larsen and Tech Start-up Raus are Launching New Eco-Friendly Cabins in the German Forests

Save this article
Sigurd Larsen and Tech Start-up Raus are Launching New Eco-Friendly Cabins in the German Forests

Berlin-based hospitality tech start-up Raus has collaborated with Danish designer and architect Sigurd Larsen to create nature-inspired cabins in the middle of nature. The small retreats are designed with eco-friendly features, offering city dwellers the opportunity to escape the bustling city life, and stay in a chalet that combines art, culture, and nature. The cabin will be temporarily located on the grounds of Wehrmuehle in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, and will soon expand beyond Germany and its borders.

© Noel Richter© Noel Richter© Noel Richter© Noel Richter+ 13

Similar to other Raus cabins, the design approach behind these units is to make maximum use of the limited 18 sqm space, giving the impression that the interior is much larger than it actually is. Using a high ceiling height, large-scale window fronts, and sliding glass doors, as well as an all-black interior color scheme, the cabins established a connection between the indoor and outdoors, and framed the surrounding scenic views. 

Save this picture!
© Noel Richter
© Noel Richter

The cabins are able to accommodate up to three adults or two adults and two small children, as it is equipped with a queen-sized bed and a bunk bed. The contemporary-styled interior features a seating in the living area that compliments the serenity of the scenic surroundings. Similarly, the outdoor area is aligned along the course of the sun, ensuring a relaxing atmosphere with plenty of sunlight and harmony with nature.

Save this picture!
© Noel Richter
© Noel Richter

For the launch of the new cabin, Raus collaborated with the cultural venue Wehrmuehle in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, as a temporary location for six months. Situated about an hour north of Berlin, the historic estate is surrounded by meadows, and serves as a venue for contemporary art and culture, especially for the internationally renowned annual exhibition Art Biesenthal.

Save this picture!
© Noel Richter
© Noel Richter

Founded in Berlin in 2021 by school friends Christopher Eilers, Johann Ahlers and Julian Trautwein, Raus is a German, Berlin-based hospitality tech start-up that offers people nature-inspired cabins that are thoughtfully designed and seamlessly accessible to make retreats as relaxing as possible, especially for city dwellers. The cabins are designed with sustainability and comfort in mind, made to function self-sufficiently using water tanks and solar panels, and built from natural materials. With a team of architects, hospitality experts, engineers, and designers, Raus launched its first locations close to Berlin in October 2021 and is currently working on expanding through Germany and soon across borders.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Sigurd Larsen and Tech Start-up Raus are Launching New Eco-Friendly Cabins in the German Forests" 26 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982604/sigurd-larsen-and-tech-start-up-raus-are-launching-new-sustainable-cabins-in-the-german-forests> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream