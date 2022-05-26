Sigurd Larsen and Tech Start-up Raus are Launching New Eco-Friendly Cabins in the German Forests

Berlin-based hospitality tech start-up Raus has collaborated with Danish designer and architect Sigurd Larsen to create nature-inspired cabins in the middle of nature. The small retreats are designed with eco-friendly features, offering city dwellers the opportunity to escape the bustling city life, and stay in a chalet that combines art, culture, and nature. The cabin will be temporarily located on the grounds of Wehrmuehle in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, and will soon expand beyond Germany and its borders.

Similar to other Raus cabins, the design approach behind these units is to make maximum use of the limited 18 sqm space, giving the impression that the interior is much larger than it actually is. Using a high ceiling height, large-scale window fronts, and sliding glass doors, as well as an all-black interior color scheme, the cabins established a connection between the indoor and outdoors, and framed the surrounding scenic views.

The cabins are able to accommodate up to three adults or two adults and two small children, as it is equipped with a queen-sized bed and a bunk bed. The contemporary-styled interior features a seating in the living area that compliments the serenity of the scenic surroundings. Similarly, the outdoor area is aligned along the course of the sun, ensuring a relaxing atmosphere with plenty of sunlight and harmony with nature.

For the launch of the new cabin, Raus collaborated with the cultural venue Wehrmuehle in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, as a temporary location for six months. Situated about an hour north of Berlin, the historic estate is surrounded by meadows, and serves as a venue for contemporary art and culture, especially for the internationally renowned annual exhibition Art Biesenthal.

Founded in Berlin in 2021 by school friends Christopher Eilers, Johann Ahlers and Julian Trautwein, Raus is a German, Berlin-based hospitality tech start-up that offers people nature-inspired cabins that are thoughtfully designed and seamlessly accessible to make retreats as relaxing as possible, especially for city dwellers. The cabins are designed with sustainability and comfort in mind, made to function self-sufficiently using water tanks and solar panels, and built from natural materials. With a team of architects, hospitality experts, engineers, and designers, Raus launched its first locations close to Berlin in October 2021 and is currently working on expanding through Germany and soon across borders.