Elora House / Atelier Bertiga

+ 19

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Atelier Bertiga

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 135 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Daniel Jiang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Dulux Toto Alexindo , Fumira , Jaya Board , Mortar Utama , Niro Granito Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Mahadiyanto

Design Team : Mahadiyanto, Dhidhot Bima, Andrea Daniswara, Firman R. Faza, Aldana A Z, Bimantyo Cakra Donya

Country : Indonesia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bintaro South Tangerang, this building feels a bit anomaly compared to the surroundings due to the chosen color that we use as a differentiating factor. Sized at 6x15m2, this residential stands in a densely populated residential area. Therefore, the use of space in the house has a special attention, so that the house feels comfortable when inhabited. The main concept for this residential is using split level. The concept was created in order to optimize renovated buildings that utilize waste from old buildings. Therefore, we can use the waste as a landfill for the second building mass (backside of the building). Hence, we can reduce the leftover waste from the construction process.

By making a split level in the residential building, the use of space becomes more effective and can manipulate the face of the building. This house has 4 different floor levels but with a split concept, only 2 floors are visible from the facade. This also makes the house adjust to the height of the other houses. We’re dividing the building mass into two phases through split levels that were separated with the inner courtyard as the open space. Besides making it a green zone/garden, the inner courtyard will also be the center of the building that will function as the support for air circulation, as a connection between spaces, and interactions between building users.

Utilization of the central area of the building, which functions as an inner courtyard, basically helps the air in the building so that the air circulation in the building is better and does not feel hot or can help accelerate the flow of hot air out of each room. Those areas can also function as a social interaction area from each side of the building due to the split level that is carried in the building making the interaction of each floor feel closer because of each height between the building mass from one and another. Furthermore, the positioning of the open space at the center of the building also can function as a natural light and ventilation support for the building so that the building can reduce unnecessary electricity from morning till noon.

The space arrangement inside the house is divided into three zones horizontally which are, the service area on the front side of the house, the inner courtyard in the center of the house, the private area at the back of the house, and the second floor of the house. The master bedroom has more space at the front. Meanwhile, to get around the children's room which is limited to the back, the mattress or bed in the children's room is made above and below with a different orientation in each room so that they have their own privacy.

For the color selection of the building, we’re using a triple tone concept that dominates with gray tone from cement expose, while the facade is mainly using black and green. The choice of gray color on the walls is intended to make the building look more masculine with the color and texture of the exposed concrete. In addition, the choice of green color in the building is also used as a primary color on the facade so that the building stands out more than the surrounding buildings.