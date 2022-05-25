We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Ben Hosking© Ben Hosking© Ben Hosking© Ben Hosking+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: Tomoaki Uno Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  54
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ben Hosking
  • Lead Architect : Tomoaki Uno
© Ben Hosking
Text description provided by the architects. The client is a middle-aged university professor majoring in design. It is a single person's house. He was his fifth home this time. His requests were clear from past experience. It was a universal architecture suitable for the final residence.

© Ben Hosking
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
© Ben Hosking
Construction Detail
In response to his desire to read and live on a spiral staircase, half of the floor space was turned into a spiral staircase. It is a simple plan, but when we go to the study on the second floor, we fall into a mysterious sensation of getting lost in the maze.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
Five kinds of skylights bring various expressions to the room depending on the season, time, and weather. It seems that you can spend all seasons comfortably because the insulation is put into the concrete wall.

© Ben Hosking
Tomoaki Uno Architects
Cite: "Sako House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 25 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982452/sako-house-tomoaki-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

