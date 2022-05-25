We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Scenery Scooping House / n o t architects studio

Scenery Scooping House / n o t architects studio

© Yasuhiro Takagi© Yasuhiro Takagi© Yasuhiro Takagi© Yasuhiro Takagi+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ota City, Japan
  • Concept Design : Lisa Ono
  • Design Team : Tetsushi Tominaga, Lisa Ono, Aoi Nahata
  • Site Area : 58.82 m²
  • Building Area : 36.06m²
  • Total Floor Area : 101.61 m²
  • City : Ota City
  • Country : Japan
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

Text description provided by the architects. When I usually walk around my neighborhood, I see a similar cityscape. However, when I squint, there are moments that touch my heart, such as the trees planted in the garden, the weeds growing on the roadside, sunlight filtering through trees along a street, and the sky seen from between the buildings. This is a proposal for a house where you can scoop up the small scenery scattered in such a city and spend time with them.

© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

The site is a small, subdivided lot into residential areas in the city center and surrounded by houses. By connecting the road on the north side of the site - the house – and the adjacent pathway on the south side of the site with a valley as if to scoop up trivial scenery, and by connecting these while incorporating it into the house, the urban space and residential space become ambiguous and scoops up elements scattered in the city.

© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

The surface of the valley was painted silver, scooping up the colors of neighboring buildings, plants, sky, and people’s shadows. When the wind blows, the leaves of the plant move gently, and the raindrops left on the top light cast shimmering shadows after the rain. By scooping up these various movements, a new scenery creates in the entire valley space.

© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi
Section 1
Section 1
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

Through the valley, which is composed of flat and curved surfaces, the scenery envelops vaguely while its resolution is lowered. Instead of the scenery as a miscellaneous residential area, it scoops up trivial scenery such as the green of trees and the blue of the sky. Moving through such a space stroll through the house, and encounters a new scenery that mixes various, such as weather and the colors of the surrounding vegetation. Both ends of the valley are planned to open from top to bottom.

© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi
Section 2
Section 2
© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

By opening all those windows in the valley space, which is normally part of the room, the valley and the outside become one, and the slabs floating in the valley convert to a balcony. The use of the valley will change along with the scenery. The small and large volumes of the rooms on both sides of the valley have openings of various shapes and heights, which　can see the scenery directly outside or the surface of the valley that scoops up the scenery. It will be a place of transition where can choose a place to stay, read a book, eat, and work based on the scenery that is scooped up at that time. By incorporating the urban scenery, we aimed to create a space that creates a new scene that can only be seen in this place all year round on a small site.

© Yasuhiro Takagi
© Yasuhiro Takagi

Cite: "Scenery Scooping House / n o t architects studio" 25 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982448/scenery-scooping-house-n-o-t-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

