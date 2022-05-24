Pensamientos Residential Complex / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

+ 21

Housing, Apartments • Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Camila Cossio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cemex Interceramic , Plasters , Tecnolite Manufacturers :

Interior Design : Espacio 18 Arquitectura, Monse López, Marisela López

Constructors : Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Landscape : Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Architects In Charge : Espacio 18 Arquitectura, Sonia Morales, Andrea Rodríguez

Carpentry : Orvesa y diseño

Engineer : José Luis Contreras Pisson + LM Estructuras

Text description provided by the architects. Pensamientos Residencial is a set of 4 homes located in Colonia Reforma, 5 minutes from Downtown Oaxaca. The cost of land has increased considerably and gentrification means that more and more locals live on the outskirts. The project is located on a property with many qualities, including its location, where there is the opportunity to carry out a project that densifies the area and shows an opportunity of what can be achieved through design and commercial strategies since A real estate agent commissions the project with the same vision.

The project is divided into 4 houses, each with a land area of ​​120m2, which means that ventilation and natural lighting are achieved through patios and perforations. The built area ranges from 245 m2 to 275 m2 and is divided into three levels. The patios are an important element in the design, since they unify the houses with each other, respecting sunlight and particular programs.

The architectural program is given as follows, although with a different distribution. On the ground floor, the social area is generated, on the first level the private area of ​​the secondary rooms and TV room or study, and finally, on the second level is the main room and the services. On each level, patios with high-rise walls refer to Mexican architecture, its patios are developed as flexible spaces for the user.

The materiality of the project seeks neutral tones, to allow the user to personalize the interior. The exterior paste finishes and woods from the Oaxaca coast such as Huanacaxtle, as well as steel and volcanic stones.

Residential thoughts is a project that seeks to show the real estate development of Oaxaca what can be generated through the study of the place where it is unsettled, without falling into out of place currents, without pretensions, and adapting as much as possible to its immediate context since It is the most urbanized area of ​​Oaxaca.