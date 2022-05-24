We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Pensamientos Residential Complex / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Pensamientos Residential Complex / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing, Apartments
  • Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Camila Cossio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Interceramic, Plasters, Tecnolite
  • Interior Design : Espacio 18 Arquitectura, Monse López, Marisela López
  • Constructors : Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Landscape : Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Architects In Charge : Espacio 18 Arquitectura, Sonia Morales, Andrea Rodríguez
  • Carpentry : Orvesa y diseño
  • Engineer : José Luis Contreras Pisson + LM Estructuras
© Camila Cossio
Text description provided by the architects. Pensamientos Residencial is a set of 4 homes located in Colonia Reforma, 5 minutes from Downtown Oaxaca. The cost of land has increased considerably and gentrification means that more and more locals live on the outskirts. The project is located on a property with many qualities, including its location, where there is the opportunity to carry out a project that densifies the area and shows an opportunity of what can be achieved through design and commercial strategies since A real estate agent commissions the project with the same vision.

© Camila Cossio
The project is divided into 4 houses, each with a land area of ​​120m2, which means that ventilation and natural lighting are achieved through patios and perforations. The built area ranges from 245 m2 to 275 m2 and is divided into three levels. The patios are an important element in the design, since they unify the houses with each other, respecting sunlight and particular programs.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
The architectural program is given as follows, although with a different distribution. On the ground floor, the social area is generated, on the first level the private area of ​​the secondary rooms and TV room or study, and finally, on the second level is the main room and the services. On each level, patios with high-rise walls refer to Mexican architecture, its patios are developed as flexible spaces for the user.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
The materiality of the project seeks neutral tones, to allow the user to personalize the interior. The exterior paste finishes and woods from the Oaxaca coast such as Huanacaxtle, as well as steel and volcanic stones.

© Camila Cossio
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Level 2
Level 2
Level 3
Level 3
© Camila Cossio
Residential thoughts is a project that seeks to show the real estate development of Oaxaca what can be generated through the study of the place where it is unsettled, without falling into out of place currents, without pretensions, and adapting as much as possible to its immediate context since It is the most urbanized area of ​​Oaxaca.

© Camila Cossio
Cite: "Pensamientos Residential Complex / Espacio 18 Arquitectura" [Pensamientos residencial / Espacio 18 Arquitectura] 24 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982408/pensamientos-residential-complex-espacio-18-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

