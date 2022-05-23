Urban Repose / Openideas Architects

-
Architects: Openideas Architects
- Area : 6350 ft²
- Year : 2020
-
Photographs :Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
-
Manufacturers : Gessi, ELAN, Futura, Shailja
-
Lead Architects : Monarch Champaneri, Nilesh Gajera, Niralee Champaneri
-
- Design Team : Sahil Soni, Kishan Patel, Nishant Chauhan
- Landscape Designers : Bhawna Shah, Jessica Shah
- Interior Design Team : Hemali Shah, Aekansh Saini
- Illustration Design : Zeb Saiyed
- Content Writer : Kanwalpreet Kaur
- Structural Consultant : Umang Patel
- Stonework : Bhuvabhai Mistry
- Millwork : Tejaram Suthar
- Paintwork : Deepak Singh
- Electrical Consultant : Mukesh Patel
- Artefacts : Harsh Pandya
- Furniture Sourcing : SAGA Lifestyles
- City : Ahmedabad
- Country : India
Text description provided by the architects. When the client approached us with an idea for his residence, we found ourselves with a brief that had clarity and yet was liberal. Compliance with Vastu was a necessity and unification of design for both was intended. Interlacing the various functions of spaces, while weaving in the natural fabric was vital. A need to lend a unique identity and yet remain in harmony with the context led to the idea, that is, Urban Repose.
The narrative for ‘Urban Repose’ begins as earth, stone and leaf give way to a complex and transparent ground floor. This holds up a more haptic form rendered in Indian granite. The living spaces have been primarily arranged towards the north, with the bedrooms towards the south, accommodating the predominant south wind. Opacity and transparency amalgamate into a composition that unites the indoors and the outdoors.
A stark contrast is expressed in the rough-hewn stone that fits in while asserting its presence. The porosity is heightened as carefully curated vistas surround. A Zen garden, adjacent to the living room, with its interplay of multiple textures, contrasts the Indian granite façade. An imposing entrance, in contrast to a transparent ground floor, defines the residence. As the texture of stone smoothens, one is led to glimpse at the interior. An outdoor court placed towards the south faces the adjoining ‘Verde Home’.
An intervention of patterns frames the seating. As one enters the entrance foyer, a screen seemingly veils a sculptural staircase. The interior, with wood finishes, contrasts the rough stone exterior. The interspersed sculptures underline the perception of movement within the composition, rendering cohesiveness to the space. Mellower tones for family spaces soothe the mind and reinforce the idea of calm and harmony. A predominantly sober color palette is attuned to accommodate a change in mood as one moves from one bedroom to the other. The master bedroom embodies sophistication, as an unhindered space is envisioned. An olive palette subtly enlivens the room.