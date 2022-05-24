Thalia Boutique Hotel / Ho Khue Architects

+ 43

Hotels • Thành phố Hội An, Vietnam Architects: Ho Khue Architects

Area : 475 m²

Year : 2021

Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers : Sika Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. Thalia Boutique Hotel is a breakthrough urban project where cultural heritage meets the modern world by utilizing non-conventional construction techniques. Blocks are floating in the air, fishnets connect between blocks of rooms for people to hang out and relax while there is 50% interior void space making this visually fun and entrancing.

Concurrently, throughout the interior, the artisan wooden constructions are typical of Hoi An Ancient Town. The small interior details from the wooden door latches, wooden desks, the tree boat, and the wooden fences and gates all evoke the elegant cultural heritage of Hoi An. A simple atmosphere, a complex space, and an interactive emotional experience for guests. Overall, it is peaceful and inviting.

The challenge was that the investor wanted a nostalgic feeling of traditional value while creating an open-spaced fun place for people to interact and totally relax. Also required was a break from the boxlike, boring construction going on everywhere. Currently, most accommodation projects in this area prioritize investing and designing to maximize the floor area to optimize commercial efficiency by having as many rooms as possible.

Thalia's architectural form is freedom resonating with improvisation. We treat rooms as block units that slide randomly on top of each other. This placement technique completely frees up the traditional construction structure commonly found in today's hotels. At the corners of the building, we will see concrete blocks floating in the air without pillars, creating a thrilling sensation just like in high-speed Tetris.

The exterior of the building has rudimentary features from fair-faced concrete, laterite patches, and rustic yin and yang tile roofs. Going inside the rooms, the use of homogeneous finishing concrete for the walls, floor, and ceiling, creates a nostalgic feeling for users.

Located next to global cultural heritage, Ancient Town, Thalia Boutique has really refined the echoes of Old Hoi An and blended them with a modern liberal architectural style, together delivering a breakthrough in the modern urban construction.