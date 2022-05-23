We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Terracotta House / Modo Designs

Terracotta House / Modo Designs

© Vinay Panjwani

Rancharda, India
© Vinay Panjwani
Text description provided by the architects. This house for a family of four is a part of a gated community on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The family earlier had their weekend home on this plot where they have now shifted their permanent residence moving away from the densely populated localities of the city. The idea was to connect the users with the traditional elements of architecture while achieving a contemporary look.

© Vinay Panjwani
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Vinay Panjwani
The house is a ground plus one structure along with a basement which is meant for entertainment purposes. The corner towards the garden is opened by a verandah which has become the family’s favorite relaxation spot. The front bay has a more transparent facade connecting the spaces with the garden. The spaces on the ground floor are formed around a central narrow courtyard reflecting a similar nature to the ones in the pol houses of Ahmedabad. This courtyard stays open to the sky for most times of the day and year and consists of an openable fabricated roof to prevent rain and excess heat from coming inside the house.

© Vinay Panjwani
The ground floor houses the living, dining, and kitchen areas along with the parent’s bedroom and daughter’s bedroom. The upper floor has the master bedroom, son’s bedroom, and a guest bedroom along with a huge terrace that overlooks the garden and is used for hosting parties. The basement is segregated into two zones the TV area and the bar which opens into a small courtyard that brings in the natural light and air in the basement.

© Vinay Panjwani
West Elevation
West Elevation
© Vinay Panjwani
The materials used externally are exposed concrete and brick, wooden paneling and door windows, Kota stone flooring creating an earthy palette. Internally there is a play of exposed as well as finished surfaces. All the materials have been locally sourced and have been fused together in a way to keep the spaces connected to the local roots.

Project gallery

