Lisbon Approves Free Public Transport for Young and Eldery

Photo: Claudio Schwarz | Unsplash
Lisbon city counsil almost unanimously approved the proposal of free public transport for young people up to 18 years old, higher education students up to 23 years old and people over 65 years old.

This free pass, which should encourage the use of public transport, is valid for residents of the city. The decision was announced by the mayor Carlos Moedas.

“This step is social justice, it is justice for those who want to change the world and who really want to make the world a better place, so that we have a planet we can live on. This measure is also justice in the decarbonization of the planet that we need so much and this measure is to improve people's lives”, said Carlos Moedas.

Photo: Louis Droege | Unsplash
Only one political party abstained, criticizing the urgency of the vote and the budget estimate presented without concrete data. Moedas considers the approval a historic day, the result of the union of councilors.

Mobility in Lisbon

According to Moedas, the measure should already come into force in June or July for people over 65 years old. For young people, the gratuity should be valid from September, while children up to the age of 12 have been entitled to free public transport in Lisbon, on the Metropolitano and Carris networks, since 2017.

With its boardwalks, Lisbon is a good city for walking – especially for young people. However, its stairs and pavements with the typical Portuguese stones are not always accessible to the elderly or people with reduced mobility. In such cases, public transport should be a viable alternative for moving from one place to another.

Photo: Fabien Rousselot | Unsplash
In addition to social inclusion, the use of public transport over individual vehicles is an important step taken by Lisbon in the fight against climate change.

Gratuity has been stipulated until December 31, 2025.

Via CicloVivo.

