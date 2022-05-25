Kitchen Cabinet: 20 Projects in Brazilian Houses and Apartments

No matter what your kitchen type is, one thing is for sure: the need for cabinets. Designing a project that is functional and can incorporate all the equipment, food and ingredients can be a difficult task depending on the available area. Often, along with countertops and other coverings, cabinets are responsible for setting the tone of this environment, revealing the importance of a good design.
Below, we have selected twenty Brazilian projects that demonstrate different ways of designing a kitchen cabinet. To make the most of these references, we recommend paying attention to the different use of materials, from wood to colored Formica. It is necessary to understand the details of handles, the use of glass to expose elements that deserve to be highlighted, the need for closed furniture to maintain a better hygiene of the pieces - as well as the inclusion of respirators to guarantee the internal circulation of air - the way in which the coverings of the architecture itself can be appropriated by the interior design, the composition made between shelves and cabinets, and also pay attention to the contrasts that can be realized when designing the furniture.
