Kitchen Cabinet: 20 Projects in Brazilian Houses and Apartments

No matter what your kitchen type is, one thing is for sure: the need for cabinets. Designing a project that is functional and can incorporate all the equipment, food and ingredients can be a difficult task depending on the available area. Often, along with countertops and other coverings, cabinets are responsible for setting the tone of this environment, revealing the importance of a good design.

Below, we have selected twenty Brazilian projects that demonstrate different ways of designing a kitchen cabinet. To make the most of these references, we recommend paying attention to the different use of materials, from wood to colored Formica. It is necessary to understand the details of handles, the use of glass to expose elements that deserve to be highlighted, the need for closed furniture to maintain a better hygiene of the pieces - as well as the inclusion of respirators to guarantee the internal circulation of air - the way in which the coverings of the architecture itself can be appropriated by the interior design, the composition made between shelves and cabinets, and also pay attention to the contrasts that can be realized when designing the furniture.

Save this picture! PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro. Photo: © Nathalie Artaxo

Save this picture! Apartamento HD / Escala Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Casa Maria Rosa / VAGA. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Araucaria Residence / VOO® Arquitetura e Engenharia. Photo: © Alcindo Dedavid

Save this picture! Apartamento Itararé / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura

Save this picture! Boa Vista House / Gabriel Pozzobom. Photo: © Alexandre Raupp

Save this picture! Apartamento Concreto / Casa100 Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento SQS 105 / Equipe Lamas. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura

Save this picture! Apartamento Una / Studio92 Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana Orsi

Save this picture! Cancha House / Estúdio HAA!. Photo: © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados. Photo: © Leonardo Shieh

Save this picture! Apartamento Muxarabi / CoDA arquitetos. Photo: © Júlia Tótoli

Save this picture! Apartamento NC / flipê arquitetura. Photo: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros / Anexo Arquitetura. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti

Save this picture! Apartamento SLV / Dezembro Arquitetos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz