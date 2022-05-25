We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Kitchen Cabinet: 20 Projects in Brazilian Houses and Apartments

Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro. Photo: © Nathalie Artaxo
No matter what your kitchen type is, one thing is for sure: the need for cabinets. Designing a project that is functional and can incorporate all the equipment, food and ingredients can be a difficult task depending on the available area. Often, along with countertops and other coverings, cabinets are responsible for setting the tone of this environment, revealing the importance of a good design.

Boa Vista House / Gabriel Pozzobom. Photo: © Alexandre RauppCasa Maria Rosa / VAGA. Photo: © Carolina LacazApartamento HD / Escala Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA EstúdioPNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba+ 25

Below, we have selected twenty Brazilian projects that demonstrate different ways of designing a kitchen cabinet. To make the most of these references, we recommend paying attention to the different use of materials, from wood to colored Formica. It is necessary to understand the details of handles, the use of glass to expose elements that deserve to be highlighted, the need for closed furniture to maintain a better hygiene of the pieces - as well as the inclusion of respirators to guarantee the internal circulation of air - the way in which the coverings of the architecture itself can be appropriated by the interior design, the composition made between shelves and cabinets, and also pay attention to the contrasts that can be realized when designing the furniture.

PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro

Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro. Photo: © Nathalie Artaxo
Apartamento HD / Escala Arquitetura

Apartamento HD / Escala Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estúdio
Casa Maria Rosa / VAGA

Casa Maria Rosa / VAGA. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Araucaria Residence / VOO® Arquitetura e Engenharia

Araucaria Residence / VOO® Arquitetura e Engenharia. Photo: © Alcindo Dedavid
Apartamento Itararé / Estúdio Lota

Apartamento Itararé / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura
Boa Vista House / Gabriel Pozzobom

Boa Vista House / Gabriel Pozzobom. Photo: © Alexandre Raupp
Apartamento Concreto / Casa100 Arquitetura

Apartamento Concreto / Casa100 Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
Apartamento SQS 105 / Equipe Lamas

Apartamento SQS 105 / Equipe Lamas. Photo: © Haruo Mikami
Apartamento Sumarezinho / Vão

Apartamento Sumarezinho / Vão. Photo: © Julia Novoa
Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota

Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura
Apartamento Una / Studio92 Arquitetura

Apartamento Una / Studio92 Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana Orsi
Cancha House / Estúdio HAA!

Cancha House / Estúdio HAA!. Photo: © Pedro Kok
Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados. Photo: © Leonardo Shieh
Apartamento Muxarabi / CoDA arquitetos

Apartamento Muxarabi / CoDA arquitetos. Photo: © Júlia Tótoli
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura

Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura. Photo: © Julia Totoli
Apartamento NC / flipê arquitetura

Apartamento NC / flipê arquitetura. Photo: © Manuel Sá
Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros / Anexo Arquitetura

Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros / Anexo Arquitetura. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti
Apartamento SLV / Dezembro Arquitetos

Apartamento SLV / Dezembro Arquitetos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu

Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu
