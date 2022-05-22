We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
La Sablliane School / transversal architectes

La Sablliane School / transversal architectes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium, Educational Architecture
Yvonand, Switzerland
  • Architects: transversal architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2820
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bjorn Rapp
  • Lead Architects : transversal architectes
© Bjorn Rapp

Text description provided by the architects. The project "you my roof" proposes clarifying the existing school complex by establishing a triple gym and a school building of 15 classes. Their successive establishments will make it possible to define a central courtyard for all. The characteristic shape of the roofs brings coherence to the heterogeneous composition of the existing complex and the neighboring villas.

© Bjorn Rapp
© Bjorn Rapp

The covered courtyard defines the unique access to the building and is part of the extension of the soft mobility of the project: a game of transparency takes place between the covered courtyard area, the interior gallery tier, and the 3 gyms. This volume, half visible, half under "sand", fits into the scale of this district. Lè Tapa-Sabllia, a nickname of the commune's inhabitants, generated the name of the room: the sablliane.

© Bjorn Rapp
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Bjorn Rapp
© Bjorn Rapp

Indeed, the characteristic of the natural sandy terrain is highlighted by the "sandbox" effect of the buried volume. The exterior materiality with a perforated folded sheet sets the long facades in motion. Its soft "green-white" color refers to the elements of the surrounding landscape structures: the great Cariçaie, the Menthue, the hilly landscape of the rock of La Baume as well as the agricultural landscape.

© Bjorn Rapp

The wooden structure of the roof rests on the exposed concrete walls. The gym welcomes natural light with soft, light surfaces. The false acoustic ceiling in white lacquered perforated MDF panels and the wooden acoustic panels at the level of the "sandbox" contribute to the sound quality for sports practice. The sand-colored polyurethane coating of the sports floor optimizes the catch of natural light.

© Bjorn Rapp

