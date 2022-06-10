We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes

Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes

Save this project
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Luis Asín

Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, WindowsNon-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior PhotographyNon-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ChairNon-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Pachon-Paredes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Asín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Luis Asín
  • Lead Architect : Luis G. Pachón, Inés García de Paredes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Chair
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. The pre-existing space was a heavily compartmentalized flat with 9 “rooms” distributed in only 100m². Built in the late fifties by the union group of architects (lead by Moreno Barberá, and composed among others, by Cano Lasso, De la Joya, or Benlloch La Roda), the 15-story tower-block crowns the beginning of the current urban-park triumph “Madrid Río”. The tower, located in a very important limit for the city, is part of the “Colonia de San Antonio”, an urban experiment, forgotten nowadays, that provided an answer to a linear urban island surrounded by the Casa de Campo (a vast urban forest), the M-30 (urban motorway), the river and the city center. The urban proposal, inherited from the modern movement, spread out along the river several building typologies, mixing natural and constructed areas with an assortment of public services… creating a city and allowing the area to survive as a neighborhood nowadays.

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

The experimental essence of the proposal was born from a functional lack of definition and an economic limitation. There is a need for habitats of different natures that can, somehow, co-exist either individually or collectively in the same space, in the same body. Working, leisure-sports and domestic habitats need to transform, adapt and co-exist in a space that has to be “NON-BINARY” by force. A fixed hybrid space is not required, but it must have the spacetime capacity of changing depending on the needs of its users and the specific contexts, whether this is daily, weekly or for long periods of time. 

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Table
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Luis Asín

Thus, by defining the rules that create these synergies, the original structure of the building is unveiled. Latent limits are formed, with the shape of a Latin-cross plan, as a result of the structural reality of the tower typology but negating the original internal compartmentalization. This is defined as a “structure” space in which there are no function-associated spaces: living room, waiting room, ballroom or yoga studio; wall bars or shelving unit, an office or a study; an eating room or meeting room, a kitchen or woodworking zone, etc. Spaces are not heirs of their function, but of a series of circumstances related to structure, energy, time or freedom of interpretation from whoever uses, lives, or exploits them. 

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Asín

As so, the air that fills the Latin-cross shapes the non-binary, non-defined space, divided into 5 crossed quadrants of similar size; a miscellaneous space, almost a stage upon which different plays and genres can take place and provide the context. On the other hand, the inverse quadrants of the Latin cross encompass the “programmed” spaces, those with a more permanent use, that can support any of the functions that take place in the “free” space. 

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Image 22 of 28
Existing plan
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Image 23 of 28
Proposed plan
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Closet
© Luis Asín

Furniture, objects, materials, and construction details had to be non-binary as well: the kitchen- island doubles as a cutting table, and wall textures and their construction do not clarify if they are walls, paneling, doors, or cupboards. Nothing is associated with a specific function. The “make-up” specific to an individual function – household appliances or tableware, in the domestic facet; computers, stationery, or printers, in the office facet; wall bars, equipment, or high-endurance screed, in the sports/dancing facet – is hidden, disguised or built-in, avoiding all reference to the function, and, as Jacques, Hondelatte said, “not undermining freedom of use”.

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

As it occurs in a play or a body, only the common natural elements of the "binary architectures" are evident: structure, flooring, ceilings, skin & walls, light, services, chairs, tables, and windows.

Save this picture!
Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Asín

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Parque Madrid Río, P.º de la Ermita del Santo, 14, 16, 28011 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pachon-Paredes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes" [ESPACIO NO—BINARIO / Pachon-Paredes] 10 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982203/non-binary-space-apartment-pachon-paredes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream