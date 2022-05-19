We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Pasodoble Housing / Nomos

Pasodoble Housing / Nomos
© Paola Corsini
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing, Apartments
Lancy, Switzerland
  • Architects: Nomos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paola Corsini
  • Team : Lucas Camponovo, Katrien Vertenten, Massimo Bianco, Maxime Poirier, Mariko Tsunooka, Marta Mato, Jean-Luc Chênes, Sébastien Correard, Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz
  • City : Lancy
  • Country : Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Paola Corsini
Text description provided by the architects. Pasodoble offers a home to people with mental disabilities and to students, as well as collective and social housing. Commercial spaces and a center for physical training and rehabilitation are located on the ground floor. A continuous arched portico binds them together and forms the structural base of the building.

© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Two distinct volumes accommodate this diverse programme. They share an enfilade of slightly shifted patios. Together they reconcile the two different alignments on site and frame a majestic cedar tree. The space and the tension between the two bodies is reminiscent  of the popular dance pasodoble, and creates the architectural theme and stimulates collective delight.

© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Axo
© Paola Corsini
The communal residence of the SGIPA, as well as the student apartments, are organized as linear cluster types, the other apartments as cross types. All the living spaces gather around the courtyard, while the individual rooms look outwards.

Axo
© Paola Corsini
Plan
The binary rhythm of the pasodoble is also expressed by the use of the green and white ceramic tiles, handcrafted in Vietri sul Mare in Italy. They reflect each other’s qualities while providing orientation and beauty, much in contrast to the melancholy of traditional social and clinical housing.

© Paola Corsini
Project location

Address:Chem. des Pâquerettes 21, 1213 Lancy, Switzerland

Cite: "Pasodoble Housing / Nomos" [Edificio pasodoble / Nomos] 19 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982183/pasodoble-housing-nomos> ISSN 0719-8884

