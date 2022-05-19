We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Japan
  5. Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art / Tezzo Nishizawa Architects + Jun Aoki & Associates

Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art / Tezzo Nishizawa Architects + Jun Aoki & Associates

Save this project
Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art / Tezzo Nishizawa Architects + Jun Aoki & Associates

© Takeru Koroda© Daici Ano© Daici Ano© Daici Ano+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Collaborating Architects : MATSUMURA-GUMI Corporation, Showa Sekkei
  • Sign : Semitransparent Design
  • Curtain : Yoko Ando Design
  • Constructions : MATSUMURA-GUMI Corporation
  • City : Kyoto
  • Country : Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. The main building of the Kyoto City Museum of Art (renamed the Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art) is the oldest public museum architecture that represents the Imperial Crown Style, the emerging architectural style that amalgamates the Japanese traditional architectural elements and the Western-styled buildings.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

The beloved museum by the people of and outside of Kyoto since its opening in 1933 does not appeal to the functionality needs that have transcended for over 80 years. Specifically, its overcrowded lobby, ticketing, information desks, coin lockers, washrooms, and other basic museum functionalities were no longer sufficient, as well as the exhibition areas were not able to accommodate large-scale contemporary arts that require spatial flexibility. The goal has been set naturally: conservation and utilization. Two opposite ends of the spectrum are what to achieve by preserving the museum’s most genuine posture and responding to the modern requirements.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Penetrating the traffic from West to East of the main building is the backbone of the overall design. In front of the West façade, the slopes that go down towards the center of the building are introduced and they lead to the new Main Entrance that is renovated from the underground cloakroom.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Takeru Koroda
© Takeru Koroda

Visitors walk the stairs up to the Central Hall (former Main Gallery) and through to the Japanese Garden on the Eastside. Other additions to the building are the newly built extension dedicated to the contemporary art exhibitions, storage, barrier-free equipment, revived inner courtyards, café, and museum shops.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jun Aoki & Associates
Office
Tezzo Nishizawa Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art / Tezzo Nishizawa Architects + Jun Aoki & Associates" 19 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982162/kyoto-city-kyocera-museum-of-art-tezzo-nishizawa-architects-plus-jun-aoki-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream