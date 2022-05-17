Immersion House / Mitsuori Architects

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation and significant addition to a Victorian heritage home in Melbourne’s inner northwest is all about how a home is experienced from the inside out. Immersion

This extensive renovation and addition are designed to make the most of its sloping double block and corner site. The existing Victorian rooms are converted into a children’s bedroom and study zone, designed to retain the integrity of the original building. A partially submerged three-story building is added to substantially increase accommodation on the site. The original brickwork on existing external walls was restored to create a rich and authentic backdrop to the new addition.

A multi-car garage, gymnasium, theatre room, and wine cellar are concealed below ground. The main living zone, private study, and pool occupy the main ground floor level, which is partially submerged and provides a sense of complete privacy. The interior is sky-lit via a two-story void and wrapped externally with immersive views of greenery and landscape. On the first floor, a master suite, outdoor terrace, and guest bedroom are accessed via a sculptural timber and glass staircase.

The natural material palette brings richness to the interior and connects it with the landscape. This project explores the juxtaposition of spaces, composition of views, and use of materiality to create a home that is both warm and immersive.